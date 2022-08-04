VSU women's soccer announces 2022 fall schedule

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women's soccer team announces its 2022 fall schedule, highlighting 17 regular season matches and ten contests at the VSU Soccer Complex.
After an exhibition match with Flagler College on August 20 at the VSU Soccer Complex, the Blazers will open their 2022 regular season campaign playing host to Clayton State on Thursday, August 25 at 5 p.m., and then Georgia College on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m.
The Blazers will travel to Franklin Springs, Ga. for their first road match against Emmanuel College on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m., followed by a trip to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a match with Embry-Riddle on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
VSU will host West Georgia on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. at the VSU Soccer Complex to open Gulf South Conference play, before traveling to Pensacola, Fla. for a redemption match against West Florida on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.
In 2021, the Blazers met with the Argos three times during the season including two meetings in the postseason. VSU fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker to UWF in the Gulf South Conference Championship quarterfinal and then lost 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA championship in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Following the trip to Pensacola, the Blazers will travel to Spring Hill College on Sunday Sept. 18 before beginning a four-game homestand beginning with Shorter on Friday, Sept. 23 under the lights at 7 pm. VSU then welcomes defending GSC champion Lee on Sunday, Sept. 25, followed by dates with Mississippi College on Friday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Delta State on Oct. 2.
A four-game road trip begins with trips to Union (Friday, Oct. 7 and Christian Brothers (Sunday, Oct. 9), followed by matches at West Alabama (Friday, Oct. 14) and at Alabama Huntsville (Sunday, Oct. 16), before the Blazers return home to close out the regular season with matches versus Montevallo on Friday, Oct. 21, and Auburn Montgomery on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The first round of the GSC Championship is scheduled to begin on Oct. 30 on campus sites with the top eight teams clinching berths into the tournament.
Last season, the Blazers finished the season with an 11-7-1 record and clinched berths into both the GSC and the NCAA postseason tournaments. VSU finished the year with 39 goals and had 117 shots on goal. The Blazers' berth in the NCAA postseason was the fourth overall in the history of the program and first since 2014.
Head Coach Stephen Andrew begins his sixth season at the helm of the Blazers and has compiled a school-record 46-29-6 overall (.690) and 37-16-5 (.681) in GSC play. Also returning this season on the sidelines are graduate assistant Carley Kandel and volunteer assistant Col. Derrick Weyand, along with new graduate assistant Jayleen Gant. The Blazer staff welcomes ten new faces to the lineup, along with 20 returners.
Sophomore Molly Wooldridge, last year's GSC Freshman of the Year, returns to the Blazers' front line along with senior Bailey Hern and Amber Saunders. Wooldridge and Hern combined for 16 goals last year along with seven assists.
Sophomore Taylor Morris returns as a key component on VSU's back line, alongside sophomore Molly Muenchen and junior Courtney Magnan.
In the midfield, VSU welcomes back senior Mallory Johnson and senior Hannah Schroeder. The duo combined for four assists last year and a combined 1,973 minutes of action.
Between the posts, junior Landon Carter returns for her third season for the Blazers while sophomore Emma Pruett, who had 30 saves in her freshman campaign, also returns to the roster.
Along with six decorated freshmen on the roster, Andrew welcomes three transfers including senior Morghan Craven from the University of Tampa, sophomore Asti Luff from The Citadel and sophomore Anaelle Moleka from Appalachian State.
For all updates on Blazer soccer, follow Valdosta State Athletics on social media, or visit vstateblazers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.