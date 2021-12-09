VSU women up three spots to 15th in newest WBCA Top 25

VALDOSTA – Following a 63-37 victory on Saturday evening over rival West Georgia in the Gulf South Conference opener, the Valdosta State women's basketball team moved up three spots to 15th in the newest Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Top 25, released Tuesday.
The Lady Blazers are the highest ranked team in the poll this week from the GSC, as Union is 18th and Lee is 20th. For the South Region, Tampa, out of the Sunshine State Conference, checks in at 13th this week as the highest ranked team in the poll. Eckerd, also out of the SSC, who played in Valdosta in the VSU Thanksgiving Classic is among others receiving votes. Also receiving votes this week is Bentley, who both VSU and Eckerd defeated in the Thanksgiving Classic last month.
VSU stands at 6-1 on the year and has won four straight heading into a pair of road GSC contests at Shorter on Saturday at 2 p.m., in Rome, Ga., and then on Monday at No. 20 Lee at 6 p.m. The Lady Blazers then return home to host Montevallo on Sat., Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., and Auburn Montgomery on Mon., Dec. 20 at 6 p.m., prior to the Christmas Holiday break.
Headlining the national poll this week is Fort Hays State at 7-0, garnering 20 of 23 first-place votes. Lubbock Christian (8-1) is second, followed by Drury, North Georgia and Texas A&M-Commerce to round out the top five. Lander sits sixth, followed by Alaska Anchorage, Glenville State, Indiana (Pa.) and Ashland is tenth.
