MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Valdosta State women’s tennis team fought hard, but fell 4-0 to No. 28 West Florida in the quarterfinal round of the 2023 Gulf South Conference Women’s Tennis Championship Thursday morning at Lagoon Park in Montgomery, Ala.
The Blazer women’s tennis team finishes its season with a 6-10 record, while UWF improved to 13-8 and moves onto the semifinal round.
In doubles, VSU took the early lead with a win at No. 2 as junior Olivia Pezo and freshman Kayla Greco won 6-3 over Luiza Daud and Nathalia Mossambani. UWF’s top tandem of No. 21-ranked Carlota Verdu and Aline Midori Silva won 6-4 over sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova and freshman Jorja Reynolds to even the doubles matches. VSU had a battled back from a 5-3 deficit at No. 3 doubles in the decisive match for the team point to tie it a 5-5.
Blazer duo of freshman Evelyn Altmaier and junior Natalie Kohoutkova took a 6-5 lead, but the Argos roared back as Mayumi Saguchi and Guadalupe Martinez won 7-6 (7-3) in the tiebreaker earning the Argos’ the team point.
In singles, Daud won 6-1, 6-0 over Altmaier at No. 5, while Midori, ranked No. 60 nationally downed Greco 6-1, 6-2, for a 3-0 lead and Guadalupe won 6-1, 6-1, at No. 4 over Vorobiova for the 4-0 victory.
The Blazer women’s team played an outstanding schedule this season and came a long way throughout the season against some of the best teams in the country. With a strong nucleus returning for 2023-24, the Blazers will be poised to continue their upward trajectory regionally and nationally.
