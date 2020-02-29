VSU women's tennis drops 5-2 decision to Embry-Riddle

VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State women's tennis team clinched the doubles point, but was unable to hang on in singles as Embry-Riddle battled back for a 5-2 victory Friday afternoon at the VSU Tennis Complex.
VSU (2-4) saw junior Hera Bjork Brynjarsdottir and freshman Rachelle Starreveld win 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and senior Estee Widdershoven and sophomore Eva Rivoal won at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, for the team point.
Widdershoven put VSU up 2-0 with a win at No. 1 singles as she downed Itxaso Blanco, 7-5, 6-0. ERAU (4-1) won at No. 3 as Robert Krvajica won over freshman Julia Saving, 6-0, 6-4, for a 2-1 score, while Alexis Marshall handed Bjork Brynjarsdottir a 6-3, 6-0 loss to tie the match at two. ERAU had a win at No. 6 to go up 3-2 as Mafalda Soares defeated Starreveld, 6-3, 6-3, and the Eagles clinched the match at No. 4 with Sabrina Ehrenfort winning over Rivoal, 6-4, 6-1.
The Blazers host Tampa Saturday at 12 p.m. at the VSU Tennis Complex and then will host Lynn on Sunday at 1 p.m., and return to Gulf South Conference play Tuesday at 3 p.m. versus Auburn Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.