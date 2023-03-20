VSU women’s tennis downs Delta State, 6-1

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Valdosta State women's tennis team won 6-1 in a neutral site, Gulf South Conference match against Delta State Sunday afternoon. VSU improved to 3-4 on the year and 2-1 in GSC play, while Delta State fell to 0-7 and 0-5 in league play.
The Blazers won the doubles point with wins at Nos. 2 and 3 as junior Natalie Kohoutkova and freshman Evelyn Altmaier got the momentum going with a 6-0 victory at No. 3. Junior Oliva Pezo and freshman Kayla Greco won at No. 2 with a 6-1 victory to clinch the point, while the Lady Statesmen won at No. 1 with a 6-4 victory over sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova and senior Julia Saving.
Freshman Jorja Reynolds won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6 singles over Lucia Chacon Habis for a 2-0 lead, while Altmaier won at No. 5 over Haley Rooks, 6-1, 6-3 for a 3-0 lead. Kohoutkova clinched the match at No. 1 as she defeated Adriana Subias, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) and Pezo won at No. 2, downing Marie Guillaume, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3). Greco needed three sets to defeate Maria Caride, 6-4, 3-6 and won 10-7 in the super tiebreaker, while DSU's Sofia Pepe won 6-4, 7-5 over Vorobiova at No. 4.
The Blazers return home to host No. 2 Saint Leo on Friday, Mar. 24 at 3 p.m. at the VSU Tennis Complex.
