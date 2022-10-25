VALDOSTA, Ga. – With eight seniors playing in their final match in a Blazer uniform, the Valdosta State women’s soccer team went out with a bang in the 2022 season finale Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 victory over visiting Auburn Montgomery. VSU won its 100th match in program history, while head coach Stephen Andrew won his school-record 50th match at VSU.
Prior to the match, the Blazers honored the eight seniors including; Bailey Hern, Amber Saunders, Ariana Colon, Rachael Howard, Hannah Schroeder, Katie Mehas, Mallory Johnson and Samantha Worley. Valdosta State would like to wish each of these ladies the best in their future endeavors.
All eight seniors played in the match as Hern scored a goal and added an assist in the contest, while sophomore Molly Wooldridge scored two goals and sophomore Ansley Decenzo had two assists. Sophomore Taylor Morris and freshman Jenessa Gray also assisted on goals. Hern and Wooldridge each had five shots in the match, as Wooldridge’s shots all were on target with the first two goals of the contest. Sophomore goalkeeper Emma Pruett finished with five saves and her third clean sheet of the season.
For the seniors, Hern had three shots on target as VSU finished with 27 shots and 13 on frame. Saunders finished with three shots, while Howard had one shot on goal and Schroeder had one shot that sailed just high. Colon played 43 minutes, while Mehas played 12, Johnson saw 48 minutes and Worley played 84.
The Blazers finished the season with a 4-11-1 record and a 3-10 mark in Gulf South Conference play, while AUM finished 3-11-2 and 3-8-2 in league play. VSU now is 6-1 all-time against Auburn Montgomery and have won six-straight in the series.
Despite the record this season, the Blazers finished on a high note with the victory and the program’s 100th win as it now is 100-84-24 (.538) all-time in 12 seasons and 69-47-17 (.583) all-time in the GSC. Andrew improved to 50-40-7 (.552) all-time at VSU and 190-95-16 (.658) all-time in 16 seasons of coaching collegiate soccer.
VSU came out looking to set the tone early as both Hern and freshman Victoria Bahr had good looks with saves from AUM goalkeeper Rebecca Jamieson within the first ten minutes. Wooldridge had a great look at the 30:30 mark, but Jamieson made another save, but a few minutes later, she had another good look and then scored her fourth goal of the season off the Decenzo assist at the 39:49 mark. It was her first goal since a hat trick against Shorter on Sept. 23.
Exactly four minutes later, Wooldridge scored again, this time from Gray for her first assist of her collegiate career at the 43-minute mark and a 2-0 lead. The Blazers held a 2-0 lead at the break and a 10-5 advantage in shots as both teams had four saves in the opening stanza.
Hern tallied her third goal of the season in the 53rd minute with a great shot and score as she finished her VSU career playing in 41 games with 31 starts, to go along with 12 goals and six assists for 30 points. Just over six minutes later, Decenzo scored her third goal of the season with assists from Hern and Morris and a commanding 4-0 lead.
