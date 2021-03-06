VALDOSTA –– For the second straight game, the Valdosta State women's basketball team started slowly and had to battle back.
On Tuesday, the Blazers rallied from 13 points down to beat Delta State 55-51 in the Gulf South Conference quarterfinals. Trailing by as many as 16 points in the game, the Blazers once again showed their flair for the dramatic.
Back-to-back jumpers by Kayla Bonilla cut the VSU deficit to one with 3:01 left. After forcing a missed 3-pointer by Lee's Haley Schubert, the Blazers pushed the ball up quickly as Jirah Ards pitched to an open Delaney Bernard for the go-ahead 3-pointer to give VSU its first lead of the night, 71-69 with 2:31 to play.
On the next Lee possession, the Blazers got a crucial stop at the rim as Lee's Hannah Garrett missed a layup. Ards secured the rebound and was fouled in the process, sending her to the free throw line with a chance to extend the lead and make it a two-possession game.
Instead, Ards missed both at the stripe, putting Lee in a position to tie or take the lead.
The Flames worked quickly as Halle Hughes rebounded Ards' miss. The ball found Schubert, who kicked the ball out to Julia Duncan for the go-ahead triple to put Lee in front 72-71 with 1:27 to go.
As the Blazers looked to offer a response, Bonilla lost her footing and got the ball stolen by Duncan.
On the ensuing possession, Schubert missed a 3 and a layup to give the Blazers the ball back. The misses proved inconsequential as Bonilla turned the ball over to Maddie Long, who quickly called timeout.
Needing to foul to stop the clock, Bonilla quickly hacked Schubert with 3 seconds left.
Schubert, like she had done all night, calmly sank both free throws to make it a 74-71 game.
Out of the timeout, VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer drew up a play to get Bonilla a look at the potential game-tying shot. Bonilla broke free off of a screen on the left wing in front the Blazer bench and uncorked a 3-point attempt.
Though the shot appeared on-line, the ball caromed off the back rim as time expired.
With the win, the No. 3-seeded Flames snapped the Blazers' three-game winning streak and eliminated the No. 1 seed in the GSC East. Lee will face the No. 1 seed in the GSC West, Union, in Sunday's GSC Championship game.
"Our girls, they want to go make a play defensively, but when you try to make a play and you get out of our defensive scheme, you're leaving one of their shooters open," Schirmer said of the game. "For us, we need to be a little bit more disciplined –– staying home and not allowing the open shot."
Schubert finished with a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting along with five rebounds and three assists. Garrett added 13 points, making three of her seven 3-point attempts while Hughes chipped in with 11 points and three triples of her own. Long finished with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Flames shot 45.8% from the floor and 12-of-27 from beyond the arc.
The Blazers did a better job of running the Flames off the 3-point line in the second half as the visitors shot just 3-of-11 from 3 after halftime.
"We hung in there," Schirmer said. "I thought defensively, late in the game, we did a better job. We kind of got used to their pace and what they were trying to do, but we talked a lot about getting a stop and then looking to get a score. I feel like sometimes, we were getting our scores on our end but we weren't getting the stops and vice versa."
Bonilla, who sprained her left ankle in the team's quarterfinal win against Delta State, returned to the starting lineup on Friday –– scoring a team-high 17 points along with five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. The senior struggled with ball control in the game, however, as she finished with just two assists and seven of the team's 18 turnovers.
"It took her a little bit in the first and the second (quarters) as well to kind of feel out the ankle a little bit," Schirmer said of Bonilla. "For us, it was great. She came on. Down the stretch, we ran two plays for her which I think she had good looks on. Every time, we'll look to give her the ball. She's a fantastic player and she makes a lot of plays for us."
GSC East Division Player of the Year Kwajelin Farrar had 13 points and 13 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the year. Farrar shot 6-of-14 from the floor, most of her attempts coming in the second half as the Flames emphasized swarming her and power forward Alex Smith in the post early.
"At the beginning of the first quarter and second quarter, that really hurt us that we weren't poised enough to handle their pressure," Schirmer said. "They were able to get steals and run-outs and they had 21 points off of turnovers in the first half, which we can't allow. Once we finally got the pace of the game a little bit, we did a better job in the second half."
Smith was good all-around for the Blazers on Friday, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, but also struggled with turnovers –– committing five on the night. Bernard added 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, with six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes. Ards finished with eight points, eight assists, five rebounds and a game-high five steals in the loss.
The Flames came out of the gates red-hot against the Blazers, scoring 26 points in the first quarter with four 3-pointers. By halftime, Lee led the game 47-37 and were 9-of-16 from deep.
Schubert led the charge in the first half with 17 points as the Flames shot a scorching 53.1% from the floor.
The Blazers were able to recover from the early blitz by knocking down four treys in a second quarter that saw them outscore the Flames 25-21. After trailing 26-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Blazers outscored the Flames in each quarter the rest of the way.
For the game, the Blazers shot 43.3% from the floor and 9-of-21 from 3-point range while converted on 10-of-14 free throws.
After losing a chance to play for the conference championship and securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, the 17-3 Blazers now await to see if they'll be in the field when the tournament begins March 12 in Dahlonega, Ga.
"Nothing is ever guaranteed," Schirmer said of being selected for the NCAA South Region Tournament. "I'm hoping that our resume speaks for itself on the season and we're hoping that we can get into the big dance."
