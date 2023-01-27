VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s basketball team returns to the road this Saturday as it travels to West Georgia for a Gulf South Conference matchup. The Lady Blazers and Wolves are set for a 4 p.m. tip in Carrollton, Ga.
Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the women’s basketball schedule page. The game also will be broadcast on the radio in Valdosta on 92.1 WDDQ FM and www.talk921.com with Spencer Van Horn having the call.
The Lady Blazers had an outstanding week with a pair of convincing home victories versus Mississippi College (82-31) and Delta State (59-40) last weekend as they improved to 15-3 overall and 14-2 in Gulf South Conference play. Sophomore India Jordan paced the team averaging 13.5 points per game on 10 of 17 from the field with ten rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jordan had a career-high 21 points on 8 of 12 from the field, 2 of 3 from distance and 3 of 4 from the line with eight rebounds in the win over Mississippi College.
As a team, the Lady Blazers shot .438 from the field, while they were 15 of 42 from beyond the arc and 34 of 44 from the line. VSU averaged 41.0 rebounds per game and averaged 70.5 points per game. Defensively, VSU held the opposition to 25 of 89 from the field (.281), while the opponents were 9 of 34 from distance and 12 of 21 from the line. The opposition averaged 26.5 rebounds per game and 35.5 points per game. The 31 points allowed against Mississippi College marked the fewest since VSU allowed 30 in a 101-30 victory over Trinity Baptist College on Dec. 1, 2016.
Lee leads the GSC standings heading into this week with a 14-1 mark and a 16-3 record overall. VSU is right behind at 14-2, followed by West Florida at 13-3 and Union is 12-3. Union is 24th in the latest WBCA Top 25, while Lee is 26th in the poll and VSU is receiving votes. In the D2SIDA Top 25, Lee is 21st and VSU is receiving votes. In the South Region poll for D2SIDA, Tampa leads the rankings this week, followed by Eckerd and Lee is third. Nova Southeastern sits fourth, followed by VSU, Union and West Florida is seventh.
West Georgia enters with a 7-12 record overall and a 6-10 mark in the GSC. The Wolves traveled to West Florida on Wednesday where they dropped a 71-57 decision. In the game, Peace Okeke led the team with 21 points and ten rebounds, while Calie Thrower added 16 points and four 3-pointers. This season, the Wolves are led by Stephanie Torres who averages a team-high 10.0 points per game. She is 64 of 163 from the field (.393), while leading the team from distance on 28 of 96. Okeke is second in scoring at 9.6 points per game and leads the team averaging 8.7 rebounds per contest. She is 68 of 99 from the line to lead the team, while she has a team-high 25 blocks. Head coach Joanna Reitz is in her first season at the helm of the program.
UWG leads the second year of the Red Clay Rivalry Series 4-2 heading into Saturday’s men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader.
In the first meeting this season with UWG, the Lady Blazers raced out to a 28-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 72-45 victory on Dec. 1, 2022, in Valdosta. The Lady Blazers shot 55.3 percent shooting and a season-high 13 of 27 from beyond the arc for the victory. Junior Emma Martin finished with a career-high 21 points on 7 of 9 from beyond the arc in the game, while sophomore Kate Tanner finished with 11 points and senior Kendall Bollmer added 11 points off the bench with three triples and four field goals. For the Wolves, Maya Timberlake had a team-high ten points off the bench, while Sophia Singer added ten rebounds. UWG shot 17 of 48 from the field for 35.4 percent, while it was 2 of 16 from deep and 9 of 18 from the line.
VSU has won 16 of the last 26 meetings in the series dating back to Jan. 29, 2011, including seven-straight. The Lady Blazers have won the last three meetings in Carrollton, including a 79-57 decision on Feb. 26, 2022. VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer is 7-1 against West Georgia, while she is 77-24 overall at the helm of the Lady Blazers and 57-16 in GSC play in four seasons.
The Lady Blazers lead the GSC and are eighth nationally in scoring defense at 53.8 points allowed per game, while the team is 38th nationally and third in the league in field goal percentage at a 43.5 clip. VSU is second in the league in free throws attempted per game (19.44), free throw percentage (72.9) and free throws made per game (22.3). The Lady Blazers are third in the league in scoring margin at 11.3 for 41st nationally, while they are third in the GSC in steals per game (9.9), 3-point field goal percentage (.341) and second in turnovers forced per game at 20.56.
Individually, sophomore Taylor Searcey leads the team in made free throws with 75 for tops in the league and 39th nationally. She is third in the league in free throw percentage at an 86.2 clip on 75 of 87. Searcey is third in the GSC in steals per game at a 2.56 clip with a team-high 46 thefts for third in the league and 39th nationally.
Following the game Saturday, VSU continues on the road next week in a pair of key league contests at Christian Brothers and Union, before returning home for three-games to close the 2022-23 home regular season slate. VSU is scheduled to host West Florida on Feb. 11, followed by Montevallo on Feb. 16 and Auburn Montgomery on Feb. 18 for Senior Day. The Feb. 16 game is the annual Play for Kay “Pink” Game as all fans are encouraged to wear pink. Southern OBGYN is sponsoring the event and will have pink shirts to give away to the first 100 fans that evening. The Lady Blazers then will close the regular season on the road at West Alabama (Feb. 23) and at Alabama Huntsville (Feb. 25).
