Cleveland, Tenn. - A strong performance from No. 13/22 Lee handed Valdosta State a 59-50 loss Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Blazers fell to 13-3 overall and 12-2 in Gulf South Conference play with the loss, while Lee improved to 13-1 in conference play and 15-3 overall. The loss also marked the end of VSU's 13-game winning streak, which began on November 19, 2022.
The Flames shot 44.2 percent and finished the game 23 of 52 from the field, while they were 4 of 17 from deep and 9 of 17 from the free throw line. VSU finished 17 of 48 from the field for a 35.4 average, while going 2 of 17 from distance and 14 of 18 from the line.
Redshirt senior Jirah Ards was 5 off 9 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free throw line, for a team-high 11 points and was the only Lady Blazer in double digits. Senior Kayla Frey had nine points, while sophomore Taylor Searcey, junior Aleisha Curry and junior Emma Martin each pitched in eight points apiece.
Lee was led by 15 points from Hailey Schubert on 7 of 12 from the field and 1 of 3 from deep, while Hannah Garrett had 14 and Mallory Hampton chipped in 12. The Flames outrebounded VSU 35 to 28 and tied the Lady Blazers in turnovers, each having 20. However, one large difference maker in the matchup was Lee's ability to capitalize on Lady Blazer mistakes, as Lee outscored VSU in points off of turnovers, 23 to 10.
The game started out routine for the Lady Blazers as VSU jumped out to an 8-4 lead with 6:40 left to go in the first quarter after a two-point jumper from sophomore Kate Tanner. This would be Valdosta State's only lead of the game as Lee stormed back as a last second lay-up from Garrett gave Lee a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Flames didn't let up from there as a quick shot from downtown, courtesy of Garrett, and a layup from Hampton gave Lee a 21-16 edge with 7:48 remaining. From there, Lee would go onto outscore the Lady Blazers 17 to 11 in the second quarter as Lee shot 7 of 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from distance while VSU shot 2 of 9 from the field, 1 of 5 from deep and 6 of 6 from the line. Lee held a 33-25 lead at the half.
Lee came out hot in the third quarter, starting off the half with a 6-0 run which began with a quick "hoop and harm" from Macy Woodworth to put the Flames up 38-25 with 8:40 left to go in the quarter. Lee continued to dictate the game in the third quarter, going 7 of 18 from the field while Valdosta State went 3 of 10. Lee outscored the Lady Blazers 17 to 11 in the third quarter as the Flames held a prominent 50-36 lead over VSU going into the fourth quarter.
With the prospect of a 14-point deficit looming, the Lady Blazers showed that they had fight in the fourth quarter. Within the final minutes of the game, VSU attempted to mount a comeback down 54-41 with 7:14 remaining. The Lady Blazers would go on an 8-1 run, kicked off by a pull up jumper from Ards to bring Valdosta State within six as the Lee lead was trimmed to 55-49 with 2:16 remaining.
Despite VSU's valiant effort to get back into the game, Lee would make a pair of free throws to make the game 57-49 with 1:04 remaining. However, The Lady Blazers simply ran out of time to make a complete comeback as they fell to the conference-leading Flames, 59-50.
The Lady Blazers return home this week to host two conference matchups in Mississippi College on Thursday at 6 p.m., and Delta State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Complex for Hall of Fame Weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.