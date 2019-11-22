VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State Blazers volleyball team will open postseason play on Friday November 22, as they face the No. 6-seeded Auburn Montgomery Warhawks. The Blazers fought their way into the conference tournament with back-to-back victories over West Alabama and Mississippi College, clinching the seventh seed. The tournament will be held in Pensacola, Fla. with the University of West Florida as the host. The match is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Who is Auburn Montgomery? The Warhawks clinched the sixth spot in the GSC tournament with a 16-15 overall record and 7-9 mark in GSC play.
The Blazers and the Warhawks have already faced each other twice this season with AUM winning both matches.
AUM enters the conference tournament on a four-game losing streak. Senior outside hitter Sommer Rhea leads the Warhawks offensively with a team-high 333 kills and 3.08 K/Set.
Defensively, AUM is led by junior Carla Butler (513 digs) and Rhea (510 digs), while senior Ariadne Borges leads the Warhawks in blocks (96.0)
What have the Blazers done recently? VSU enters the conference tournament with a two-game win streak after defeating West Alabama and Mississippi College.
The Blazers clinched a postseason spot with a 13-19 overall record and a 5-11 mark in conference play.
VSU received major contributions this past week from exciting freshman trio Kennedy DeLuca (18 kills and five blocks), Keelyn Williams (29 kills) and Katie Demo (82 assists and 34 digs).
Senior outside hitter Dariah Powell leads the Blazers offensively with 290 kills and 2.94 K/set.
Defensively, VSU is led by senior middle blocker Kayla Widera (125 blocks) and junior Rebecca Sills (468 digs).
Valdosta State enters the conference tournament on a high note, after winning its last two matches, as Coach Kaleigh Zoucha is excited for the opportunity to compete in the postseason.
“I’m proud of the way we finished the season,” Zoucha said, “going forward we have gained some momentum and that will definitely help us this weekend.”
Check back with vstateblazers.com for all postseason information on Blazer volleyball.
