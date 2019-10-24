VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State volleyball team goes back on the road this week, as they face Christian Brothers and Union University. Christian Brothers will be the first opponent as the Blazers will face the Buccaneers Friday night at 7 p.m. On Saturday, VSU travels to Union, as the Blazers and Bulldogs square off at 3 p.m.
Who is Christian Brothers? Currently, the Buccaneers sport a 5-17 record overall and a 2-5 record in Gulf South Conference play.
Christian Brothers is 2-3 in its last five matches. The Blazers and Buccaneers faced each other once last year, with the Blazers winning in four sets.
Senior outside hitter Emma Lenoir leads the Choctaws in kills (303) and K/set (3.40). Freshman Maddie Stevens (270 digs) and sophomore Miaya Smith (70 blocks) lead the Choctaws defensively.
Who is Union? VSU travels to Union to face a Bulldogs team that has won four of its last five matches. The Bulldogs sit with 14-8 record overall and 6-1 in GSC play. VSU and UWA faced off once last season, with the Blazers sweeping the Bulldogs in three sets. Redshirt sophomore Meghan Delaney leads Union in kills (324) and K/Set (3.90). The Bulldogs are led defensively by senior Abbie Rahn (421 digs) and freshman Emily Grace Calhoon (76 blocks).
What have the Blazers done recently? The Blazers are looking to break a four-game losing streak, after dropping all three matches in the Gulf South Conference and Sunshine State Conference crossover tournament.
Senior Kayla Widera continues her dominant season, tied for first in the conference in blocks with 95.
Sophomore Jessie Mooney leads the team in kills with 187. Junior Tammy Reyes Perez leads VSU in assists (500). VSU holds a 11-12 record, with a 3-4 record in GSC play. The Blazers are third the Gulf South Conference in blocks (177.5). Check back with vstateblazers.com for information throughout the season on Blazer Volleyball and all 12 Blazer athletic teams. To purchase tickets for Blazer home events, call 229-333-SEAT (7328) or check the Tickets tab at vstateblazers.com.
