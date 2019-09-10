THE BASICS (Game 1)
Score: Valdosta State 0, No. 5 Concordia-St. Paul 3 (25-18, 29-27, 25-19)
Records: Valdosta State (1-3), No. 5 Concordia-St. Paul (1-2)
Location: Tampa, Fla. (University of Tampa)
THE BASICS (Game 2)
Score: Valdosta State 0, No. 1 Tampa 3 (25-16, 25-19,25-21)
Records: Valdosta State (1-3), Tampa (3-0) Location: Tampa. Fla. (University of Tampa)
THE LEAD: The Valdosta State volleyball team dropped a doubleheader against two of the top teams in the country on Saturday afternoon. No. 55 Concordia-St. Paul and No. 1 Tampa posed difficult challenges for the Blazers and were ultimately too much in the end.
HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)
The Blazers faced a tall task in No. 55 Concordia-St. Paul The Blazers totaled 36 kills in 99 swings, but 21 errors came back to haunt VSU Senior Dariah Powell totaled ten kills, while junior Grace Daughtery lead the team with 11. Tammy Reyes-Perez lead the team with 23 assists. The Blazers put forth their best performance in set number two with a hitting percentage of .306.
In the final set, the Blazers had a measly -.033 hitting percentage that cost VSU the match.
HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)
In match No. 2, the Blazers faced top-ranked Tampa VSU gave the Spartans all they could handle, but ended up falling in three straight sets. The Blazers kept it fairly close in the first two sets, losing by a combined 15 points. In the finals set, the Blazers faced a 23-17 deficit before going on a quick 3-1 run to make it 24-20.
The Spartans finished off VSU though to make it a 25-21 final.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS:
The Blazers had a higher hitting percentage in match No. 2 (.275) than in match No. 1 (.152).
VSU through both matches had 68 kills in 179 swings, good for a .379 percentage. The Blazers cut down on their errors as well, in match number two with only ten compared to 21 in the first match.
Junior Tammy Reyes-Perez totaled 51 assists through both matches to lead the team.
UP NEXT
The Blazers will be back in action next week in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. The tournament is hosted by Nova Southeastern, whom the Blazers will face.
VSU battles Nova Southeastern and Florida Tech this Friday starting at 2 p.m. Visit vstateblazers.com for links to live stats and streaming for the matches.
