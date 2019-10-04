VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State Volleyball team plays host to two Gulf South Conference opponents this weekend as they face Auburn Montgomery and West Florida. Auburn Montgomery will be the first opponent as the Blazers will face the Warhawks tonight at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, West Florida travels to TitleTown, as the Argonauts and Blazers square off at 7 p.m.
Who is Auburn
Montgomery?
The Warhawks come to Valdosta after winning three of its last four matches, including its conference opener against North Greenville.
Auburn Montgomery sit at 8-4 overall with an 3-1 record in Gulf South Conference play. The Warhawks and Blazers have yet to play a similar opponent. AUM enters this weekend with a .202 hitting percentage Senior outside hitter Sommer Rhea leads the Warhawks in kills (129), K/Set (2.87) and points (141.5).
The Warhawks are led defensively by junior Carla Butler (192 digs) and senior Ariadne Borges (39 blocks).
Sophomore Isadora Nicolai leads AUM in assists with 448 this season. Last year, the Blazers won both matches against the Warhawks three sets to one. Who is West Florida? West Florida travels to Valdosta after winning its last five matches. The Argonauts boast a 10-5 record overall with an unblemished record in conference play, 3-0. VSU and UWF have faced five common opponents: Concordia-St. Paul, Florida Tech, Francis Marion, USC Aiken and UNC Pembroke.
UWF enters this weekend with a .215 hitting percentage. Senior outside hitter Jordyn Poppen leads UWF in kills (194) and K/Set (3.53) The Argonauts are led defensively by junior Ashton Marshall (257 digs) and redshirt freshman Veresia Yon (55 blocks)
What have the Blazers done recently?
The Blazers are riding a hot streak, winning seven of their last nine matches. Senior Kayla Widera continues her dominant season, leading the conference in blocks with 75. The Blazers split last weekend’s matches , with a win over Lee and a loss to West Georgia. VSU boasts a 10-6 record, with a 2-1 record in GSC play. The Blazers lead the Gulf South Conference in blocks (135.5) and digs (940) on the season.
Check back with vstateblazers.com for information throughout the season on Blazer Volleyball and all 12 Blazer athletic teams. To purchase tickets for Blazer home events, call 229-333-SEAT (7328) or check the Tickets tab at vstateblazers.com.
