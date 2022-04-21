VALDOSTA – On a beautiful day in South Georgia, the No. 6-ranked Valdosta State men’s tennis team ended the regular season with a 5-2 victory over No. 47 Auburn Montgomery.
VSU now prepares to defend its title at the Gulf South Conference Championship, Apr. 28-30 at the Lagoon Park & O’Connor Tennis Center in Montgomery, Ala.
The Blazers improved to 12-5 on the year and 8-1 in Gulf South Conference play as they will be the No. 2-seed in the conference tournament and face Lee in the quarterfinal round on Apr. 28 at 11 a.m. ET. AUM fell to 10-11 overall and 5-4 in GSC play as it also earned a berth in the conference tournament, but a seed for the Warhawks hasn’t been determined yet.
AUM came out of the gates with the upset in mind as top Warhawk duo of Muhamad Bedwan and Davis Mulas upset top-ranked Blazer duo of sophomores Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho, 6-2. The Warhawks then clinched the point with a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles as Nino Portugal and Jonathan Judy-Hansen downed sophomores Christian Wedel and Cameron Henricy Trigolos, 6-4. VSU did win at No. 2 doubles as junior Christian Felline and freshman Lamar Bartley won 7-6 (7-5) over Thibault Jacq and Joao Guariente.
The lead was short lived for the visitors, however, as Bartley, reigning GSC Freshman of the Week, made quick work of Mulas at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1 and Mack, the reigning GSC Player of the Week, won at No. 1 over Bedwan, 6-0, 6-1. Mack entered the week ranked No. 11 nationally in singles. Felline won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 for a 3-1 lead Wedel, ranked No. 67 nationally, clinched the match at No. 4 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Giovanni Bellio. Guariente won at No. 2 over No. 53 Carvalho, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6, while Henricy Trigolos won at No. 6, 7-5, 6-1.
