VALDOSTA—The VSU Lady Blazers (9-2) have a chance to go into the new year with double-digit wins after defeating Thomas University 86-43 on Thursday.
After a home-win against No. 5 ranked Lee, the Lady Blazers continued their winning ways in dominating fashion.
In a game that they never trailed, nine different players scored as the VSU secured its ninth victory of the year.
“I feel like our team has really surprised some people,” head coach Deandra Schirmer said after the game. “We graduated seven seniors last year and our group has really dug deep and worked hard. We’ve come out and had some signature wins. Winning against the No. 5 team in the nation, against Lee, was huge for us. It built that confidence.”
Cheray Saunders, Kendall Bollmer and Kayla Bonilla led the way with 15, 13 and 11 points respectively.
Jullian King, Nari Garner and Kayla Frey added another nine points each with Frey pulling down 11 rebounds as well.
The team shot 46.6 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep. They had a game-high 20 assists and 45 rebounds with only six turnovers.
“It’s credit to the players,” Schirmer said about her team’s effort this season. “They’ve been working so hard. I’ve come in and thrown a lot on them. They’ve bought in, they’ve been two feet up. We talk a lot about being above the line and making sure that they do that. I’ve been very happy with how they’ve responded.”
The game against Thomas was the third game this week and will close out the year with a matchup against Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.
VSU men 98
Thomas 64
VSU’s men defeated Thomas University 98-64 to improve to 8-3 this season. With starting guard Tyler Edwards out with an injury, Burke Putnam paced the Blazers with 30 points.
Putnam was 12-of-20 from the field and played a team-high 33 minutes.
He used the start as an opportunity to impact the game
“Usually I’m a spark off the bench,” Putnam said after the game. “I try to bring energy so I feel like I can do that get-go. Really be there for my team from the first buzzer.”
Putnam’s career-high performance was outlined by the 26 assist poured in by the Blazers. Clay Guillozet and Imoras Agee had seven a piece in the 34 point win.
The team also pulled in 45 rebounds behind 10 from Bryce Smith, and seven from Darrell Jones and Austin Kelley.
“When you look at our stat sheet and you have 26 assist that shows you what kind of kids you have,” “Kids that are interested in helping each other and playing together. I think we’re still a different group and maybe a new group. We struggled against Lee and give them all the credit but I was proud of our guys tonight to come out and play hard and unselfish.”
The Blazers had a bounce-back win after a home loss on Tuesday. It sets them up with a two week window before they embark on their conference schedule.
It also gives them a two week window to improve.
“I think we’ve got to be better defensively and I think we have to be better shooting the basketball,” “I think we will. We’ve got guys that can make shots. Maybe tonight started to break that back open tonight. I’ll tell you one thing. This league doesn’t get any easier.”
