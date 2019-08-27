VALDOSTA — The Valdosta State softball team will partner with the American Red Cross to host the team’s annual blood drive in the Student Union Ball Room today. The blood drive will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments can be made in advance by visiting redcrossblood.org and using the sponsor code VSU. Mark your calendar and join the Blazer softball team as it works with the American Red Cross for a great cause in supporting the local community.
