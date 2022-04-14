VALDOSTA – Riding a six-game winning streak, the Valdosta State softball team moved from fourth to third in the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25, released Tuesday afternoon.
UT Tyler (Texas) remained on top of the poll, garnering all 16 first-place votes, while Rogers State (Okla.) moved from third to second and VSU sits third. Cal State San Marcos moved from eighth to fourth, while Indianapolis held steady at No. 5.
Gulf South Conference foe Auburn Montgomery moved from ninth to sixth this week, while Concordia-Irvine fell from second to seventh, followed by Texas A&M-Kingsville at eighth. South Region member Tampa fell from sixth to ninth and Central Oklahoma rounded out the top ten. AUM has won 13-straight games for the longest current winning streak in the GSC.
Embry-Riddle sits 18th this week while West Florida fell from 17th to 22nd, rounding out teams from the South Region in the poll. Rollins, Alabama Huntsville and Nova Southeastern are among others receiving votes.
The Blazers host No. 6 Auburn Montgomery in an important GSC series this weekend at Steel's Diamond at Blazer Park. The series, which has potential GSC regular-season title and NCAA South Regional implications, begins Friday at 5 p.m. with a doubleheader, followed by a single game Saturday at 1 p.m. for Senior Day.
VSU enters the weekend series with a 27-5 record overall and a GSC-leading 19-1 mark in conference play, while AUM is 30-6 overall and 18-3 in league play.
For all updates on Blazer softball, visit vstateblazers.com or follow Valdosta State Athletics on social media.
