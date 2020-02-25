VALDOSTA –– Due to heavy rain that fell overnight and more expected rain throughout the day Tuesday, the Valdosta State softball doubleheader versus Albany State has been moved to Thursday, Feb. 27, with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
Live stats and streaming links are available for the games for Thursday at vstateblazers.com on the softball schedule page. Check back with the site for complete recaps and stats following the games.
