VSU soccer qualifies for NCAA South Regional for first time since 2014

VALDOSTA – For the fourth time in program history, the Valdosta State women's soccer team will appear in the NCAA DII Women's Soccer Championship, as it was revealed during the NCAA Selection Show Monday evening. VSU earned the No. 6-seed in the South Regional, while West Florida is the No. 3-seed. The teams will battle Friday at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. The time of the match Friday has not been announced yet.
If the Blazers were to defeat UWF, they then would face No. 2-Seed Embry-Riddle on Sunday, Nov. 21. VSU and Embry-Riddle had a match scheduled for early in the season in Valdosta, but it was cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather.
The two finalists in each subregion will advance to the third and quarterfinal-round competition on Thursday, Dec. 2 or Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4 or Sunday, Dec. 5. The semifinals and championship games will take place on Dec. 9 and Dec. 11, at Switchbacks FC Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., hosted by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and Colorado Springs Sport Corp.
The Blazers are 11-6-1 overall and 8-4-1 in GSC play and fell 1-0 to West Florida in the GSC Championship quarterfinal. The two teams tied 0-0 in Valdosta during the regular season. UWF stands at 12-3-2 overall and went 7-2-2 in GSC play. The Argos lost to GSC champion Lee in the second round of the conference tournament.
Lee is the top-seed in the South Regional and also a host. Mississippi College battles Florida Tech in the No. 4/5 matchup and the winner on that side of the bracket will face Lee.
VSU is 1-3 all-time in the NCAA postseason with trips in 2012, 2013 and 2014, marking the second, third and fourth years of the program. The Blazers reached the second round in 2014 with a 1-0 victory over Christian Brothers and a 1-0 loss to Rollins.
This will be the first time VSU and UWF have faced each other in the NCAA postseason, and the first meeting on a neutral field in series history.
Blazer head coach Stephen Andrew is in his fifth year at the helm of the program and is a program-best 46-28-6 at VSU, while he is 34-16-3 in GSC play. He is in his 14th season overall of coaching and is 186-83-13 overall, with stops at Piedmont College for nine seasons and Huntingdon College for one.
For updates on Blazer soccer, visit vstateblazers.com or follow Blazer Athletics on social media.
