VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State men’s and women’s tennis teams had a strong showing on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athlete Teams, the organization announced Tuesday.
Eight Blazers overall were named to the team, with four women’s selections and four men’s honorees. In addition, both teams earned ITA All-Academic Team honors.
On the women’s side, senior Estee Widdershoven, junior Amelia Cornwall, sophomore Rachele Chan-Yaneff and junior Birte Langestein led the way on the team with a 3.96 grade-point average in the spring as each earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors. To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete honors, a student-athlete has to have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the 2019-20 academic year.
The women’s team was one of five named ITA All-Academic from the Gulf South Conference, joining Auburn Montgomery, Lee, Mississippi College and West Alabama. The Blazers had a team cumulative grade-point average of 3.51.
The men’s team had four student-athletes named ITA Scholar-Athlete with sophomore Robert Cizek leading the way with a 3.88 GPA for the spring semester. Junior Adam Kalivoda, along with freshmen Edward Etty and Luca Mack also earned the prestigious honor.
As a team, the Blazers had a cumulative GPA of 3.25. There were six teams from the GSC earn the ITA All-Academic honor. Along with the Blazers, Alabama Huntsville, Auburn Montgomery, Lee, Mississippi College and West Alabama all were named.
In men’s and women’s tennis, a team will earn ITA All-Academic honors if it had a cumulative team GPA of 3.2 or better for the 2019-20 academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.