VALDOSTA – The No. 6-ranked Valdosta State men's tennis team opened the 2023 spring season with a 7-0 victory over Georgia College Tuesday afternoon at the VSU Tennis Courts.
In doubles, the Blazers got off to a fast start with victories at all three spots as senior Christian Felline and sophomore Lamar Bartley set the tone with a 6-2 victory at No. 2, while juniors Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho won at the top spot, 6-3, over Gabe Cizek and Luka Sauer Jimenez. At No. 3, juniors Christian Wedel and Blazer newcomer Pedro Cordeiro won 6-3 over Rodrigo Perez Crespo for the early lead.
Mack, ranked No. 2 nationally in singles, put VSU up 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Cizek at the top spot. The Blazers won each of the first sets in all six singles matches to continue the momentum from the doubles victory. Wedel won 6-2, 6-0 at the No. 4 spot over Marcello Rocha for a 3-0 lead. Cordeiro clinched the match at No. 6 singles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Masumi Komada, while Felline won at No. 5, 6-2, 6-2 and Bartley won at No. 3, 7-5, 6-4 for a 6-0 lead.
Going for the sweep, Carvalho needed three sets at No. 2 singles as he won the first set 6-3 and had match point at 5-4 in the second set, but was unable to hang on against Karol Malirz, losing 7-5. In the super tiebreaker third set, Malirz raced out to a 6-0 lead, but Carvalho regained his composure and won 10-8 for the 7-0 team victory.
The Blazers don't play again until Mar. 4 at home versus Lynn at 10 a.m. at the VSU Tennis Courts.
The Valdosta State women's tennis team put up a great effort, but fell to Georgia College in the 2023 opener Tuesday afternoon at the VSU Tennis Courts, 5-2.
The Bobcats (2-0) won the doubles point winning all three matches to take the early lead. GC's Sofia Shing defeated Blazer junior Natalie Kohoutkova 6-1, 6-1 at the top spot for a 2-0 lead, but junior Blazer newcomer Olivia Pezo defeated Jada Young at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-2, for a 2-1 score.
The Blazers then tied the match at 2-2 as fellow newcomer, freshman Kayla Greco, won at No. 5 6-3, 6-2, over Shradha Chhabra. GC's Chiara Santoro downed sophomore Shaye Longwell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 for a 3-2 lead and then clinched the match at No. 6 as Ashton Morrison won 7-5, 6-3 over Blazer freshman Jorja Reynolds. Blazer sophomore Anastasiia Vorobiova won the first set at No. 3 singles over Emma Fleming, 6-2, but was unable to hang on as Fleming won the second set 6-4 and the third 7-5 for a 5-2 victory.
VSU returns to action Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. versus Nova Southeastern at the VSU Tennis Courts in the second of five-straight home matches to begin the season.
