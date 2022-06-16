VALDOSTA – After six seasons as an assistant with Valdosta State men's basketball, Blake Justice announced his resignation in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Justice, whose coaching career began as a graduate assistant during the 2016-17 season, helped lead the Blazers to a 130-43 record in his tenure. The coach will join his younger brother Beau, another Blazer great, in the solar industry as he heads up Kingdom Solar as an owner and consultant.
"I have officially resigned my coaching position and will be continuing to move forward in the renewable energy industry," Justice said in his Facebook post. "Lots of thoughts and prayers have gone into this decision but my family and I couldn't be happier."
Justice was promoted to assistant coach for the Blazers in August of 2017. In 2020, Justice was named to the NABC Under Armour 30-Under-30 Team, which represents 30 of the most outstanding men's college basketball coaches under the age of 30.
Prior to joining the coaching ranks, Justice played three years for the Blazers – scoring 1,112 points in 81 games and went on to play a season professionally in Germany.
Between Blake and Beau's tenure with the Blazers, the 2022-23 season will be the first time the Justice name won't be connected to the program since the 2012-13 season.
"With Blake, first and foremost, he was a player here that scored 1,000 points and I think our fanbase knew Blake as a player and then to see him grow and develop into a coach was exciting for me, for the fanbase, everybody because he's very likable, he's well-known and he's good at what he does," Valdosta State head coach Mike Helfer said. "I'm happy for him for the next step of his career, but for us, these things happen and you have to turn the page and you have to move on."
As the Blazers have racked up wins with Justice on the coaching staff, Helfer will be looking to replace a key component to his recruitment of players.
Several players the Blazers have been able to recruit have spoken highly of Justice and credited their relationship with him as a major reason they chose Valdosta State.
"I think what you lose whenever you have somebody like Blake that was such a good player is he sees talented guys quickly so you always wonder if the next person that fills his spot will be able to do that," Helfer said. "Blake was a very, very good evaluator. Sometimes, in any college sport, it's about the players and being able to attract good players to your place and he was able to help us do that."
With the beginning of summer less than a week away, Helfer's staff currently consists of graduate assistants Nate Nowicki and Timothy Finlayson. Nowicki has been on the coaching staff since the 2020-21 season, while Finlayson joined the staff prior to last season.
"They just posted it," Helfer said of the assistant coach position. "It's a process and you have to follow the guidelines of the process. We'll do that and hopefully get some good candidates and choose the right person."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
