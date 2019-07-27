NORMAN, Okla. -Valdosta State men’s golf senior Matt Anderson added to his postseason accolades as he was named a 2018-19 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, while the Blazers were named to the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) 2018-19 Team Academic Award.
Anderson, a native of Lakeland, Fla., earned Gulf South Conference All-Academic honors this year, while earning Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, finishing with a 3.67 GPA in accounting. On the links, Anderson earned first team all-conference honors helping lead the Blazers to the NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2013. It marked Anderson’s third trip to the regional in his career, as he went as an individual as a sophomore and a junior. He had seven rounds in the 60s this season to lead the team, while recording 21 rounds in the 70s and had four top ten finishes and three top five finishes this season.
The Blazers are one of 34 NCAA Division II men’s golf schools who had a cumulative team grade-point average of over a 3.0. A total of 202 schools between all three NCAA divisions, NAIA, NJCAA I and NJCAA II had over a 3.0 GPA, while 34 schools achieved a team average of 3.5 or better. VSU is one of just three Gulf South Conference schools to have a 3.0 or better average as Lee and West Georgia also were honored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.