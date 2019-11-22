VALDOSTA –– Following its 4-0 start, the Valdosta State men’s basketball team moved to ninth nationally in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Top 25, released Tuesday. The Blazers were 12th in the preseason rankings to begin the season.
Nova Southeastern is second in the latest poll among teams in the South Region, while Alabama Huntsville sits 11th this week after starting the year 16th. South region member and the Nov. 30 opponent for the Blazers, Florida Southern, is 16th this week after not being ranked to begin the year, rounding out teams from the South Region in the poll. Barry University is among others receiving votes.
The Blazers are coming off of wins over Brewton-Parker (100-68) and a win a 64-58 win at Albany State last week. VSU opens the 2019-20 Gulf South Conference slate on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Christian Brothers in Memphis, Tenn. VSU then travels to Union University in Jackson, Tenn., for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip Monday.
Fans can access links to live stats, audio/video streaming, ticket information and more at vstateblazers.com on the men’s basketball schedule page. The games will be broadcast on Talk 92.1 WDDQ in Valdosta with Spencer Van Horn having the call of the games.
VSU is under the direction of 15th-year head coach Mike Helfer , who has guided the team to three-straight Gulf South Conference regular season titles and three-straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Helfer is 281-137 at VSU and 467-220 overall in his 23rd season of coaching.
The Blazers were picked third in the Gulf South Conference Preseason Poll and have won three-straight Gulf South Conference regular season titles and participated in the past three NCAA postseason tournaments.
