VSU men head to Athens for exhibition matchup against Georgia

VALDOSTA –– For the fourth year in a row, the Valdosta State men's basketball team will play an exhibition game at a Division I school as the Blazers head to Stegeman Coliseum on the campus of the University of Georgia for a 7 p.m. tip Friday evening. Admission to the game is free.
"A lot of our kids know the Georgia kids as they have played them in AAU," head coach Mike Helfer said. "It's good exposure for us in multiple ways, and for the university, to see Valdosta State vs. Georgia in anything. Playing Georgia in any sport is a great opportunity and exposure for us and the university, as it helps in recruiting. Our guys get to play them on their court in a big game so it will be fun."
Fans can access links to live stats and audio/video streaming of the game at vstateblazers.com. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus, which is the online steaming service of the SEC Network.
Last season VSU played in an exhibition game at Florida State as a lot of VSU fans made the short trip to Tallahassee for the game as the Blazers played tough and had the game within seven points with 17 minutes remaining in the contest. The Blazers then went on to win their third-straight Gulf South Conference championship and third-straight berth in the NCAA South Regional. VSU went 24-7 overall and 16-4 in the GSC last season. The 2018-19 season marked Helfer's sixth year of winning 20 or more games as he is 277-137 at VSU in 14 seasons, while going 463-220 in 22 years of coaching.
Blazer senior Clay Guillozet was named to the GSC Preseason All-league team, released earlier this month as he is the only Blazer who also played against Georgia the last time the two teams played in 2017. It was Guillozet's first game as a Blazer after transferring to VSU from West Liberty.
Guillozet, a native of Greenville, Ohio, averaged 13.1 points per game and finished second on the team in scoring, while leading the team in rebounding at 6.8 rebounds per game last season. For his career, Guillozet has played in 62 games with 54 starts and averages 12.8 points per game. He is averaging 6.4 rebounds per game and is 302 of 582 from the field for a .519 average. Guillozet has knocked down 58 shots from beyond the arc in 169 attempts, while recording 174 assists with 67 steals and 24 blocks.
Also returning for the Blazers this season are seniors Bryce Smith and Darrell Jones , both whom had great first seasons for the red and black in 2017-18. Smith finished fourth on the team in scoring at 10.2 points per game, while he was third in rebounding at 4.7 per game. Smith went 129 of 217 from the field for a team-high .594 clip, while draining 17 triples. He had a team-high 27 blocks in 31 games with seven starts. Jones finished fifth in scoring at 10.1 points per game as he was 112 of 220 from the field with 16 triples and went 54 of 72 from the line. Jones averaged 5.2 rebounds per game, while playing in 29 games with 12 starts. Redshirt freshman Jakari Gallon also returns as the Blazers brought in nine new faces for the 2019-20 season.
The Blazers added the services of senior Fort Valley State transfer Tyler Edwards , along with redshirt sophomore transfer Cam Hamilton of UNC Pembroke, along with junior college transfers Imoras Agee (Shelton State), Burke Putnam (Connors State) and DeMarcus Addie (Georgia Highlands). Helfer added four freshmen in Austin Kelley , Desmond McGill , Zach Sinclair and Jeremy Golson .
VSU was picked third in the preseason Gulf South Conference poll, released earlier this month by the league office. Alabama Huntsville and West Alabama were the top two selections, respectively, while the Blazers were third. Union was fourth and West Florida rounded out the top five.
Georgia is under the direction of second-year head coach Tom Crean as the Bulldogs went 11-21 last season and 2-16 in the Southeastern Conference. Crean was hired on Mar. 15, 2018, as the 22nd head coach in Georgia men's basketball history. He is 367-252 in 19 seasons of coaching with head coaching stops at Marquette and Indiana, prior to Georgia.
For the Bulldogs, Tyree Crump and Rayshaun Hammonds are the only two players to have played against VSU the last time the teams met. Hammonds started the game for UGA scoring 17 points and Crump came off the bench for 14 points.
Georgia was picked 13th in the preseason SEC poll as voted on by the media. Standout freshman Anthony Edwards was named to the first team All-SEC and was named to the preseason watch list for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Edwards was a five-star recruit and ranked as the nation's No. 1 prospect by 247Sports.com. The Atlanta native was a consensus first team prep All-America selection.
The Blazers open the 2019-20 season with the GSC/Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Crossover, Nov. 8-9 at The Complex and will face Fort Valley State and Albany State. Check back with vstateblazers.com for a complete recap of the Georgia game Friday evening and for all information throughout the season on all 12 Blazer sports. Tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now at the Athletic Ticket Office in The Complex or by calling 229-333-SEAT.
