VSU men fall at West Alabama Sunday evening

LIVINGSTON, Ala. – Junior guard Jacolbey Owens finished his 17th-straight game in double figures, and the Valdosta State University men's basketball team shot 49% from the field in its 84-74 loss to the West Alabama Tigers Sunday evening. The match marked the Blazers' sixth loss of the season as the team fell to 7-6 overall and 3-3 in Gulf South Conference play while the Tigers improved to 12-2 on the year and 5-1 in the GSC.
Owens, a native of Warner Robbins, Ga., finished the game with 17 points, two rebounds, three assists and went five of 12 from the field and seven of twelve from the free-throw line. Owens' 17 points mark his 17th-straight game, scoring in double figures as the last time he scored less than ten points was February 27, 2021, at West Florida.
The Blazers started their scoring effort courtesy of a layup from junior forward Michael Cole, assisted by Owens to make the scoreline 3-2 in favor of the Tigers. A layup and a free throw from Owens pushed the Blazers ahead of UWA, 5-3, but the Tigers continued to find points in the paint and capitalized off of free throws.
The Blazers picked up 12 fouls in the first half and a season-high 27 fouls for the game, resulting in the Tigers picking up 11 points from free-throws and racking up a 73.3 free-throw percentage in the first half. The Tigers scored 16 points in the second half from the line to match a 94% free-throw percentage.
A steal from sophomore guard Cam Selders resulted in an open layup by DJ Mitchell to push the Blazers ahead of the Tigers, 18-17, with 10:17 left in the first half, but UWA's offense continued to return the favor. A steal and a three-pointer from redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Golson sent VSU to the locker room trailing the Tigers 43-37.
In the second half, the Blazers saw a 10-point deficit from a tip-in dunk by UWA's Kortrijk Miles but knocked the lead down to five from a jumper by Owens and a pair of free-throws from Hamilton, 73-68, with 3:47 left in the game.
Miles led the Tigers' offense, putting up 30 points along with 19 rebounds and an assist. Davis Robert led UWA in assists with five and recorded 17 points in the game. Four Tigers finished the game in double figures, including Miles, Robert, Justin Allison, and Allen Shardarrion. Only three Blazers reached double figures, including Owens, junior forward Maurice Gordon, and Golson.
Golson ended the game with a career-high 12 points and five rebounds and also recorded a steal. Gordon finished the game with 14 points, one steal and five rebounds.
The Blazers finished the game with a layup downtown from Gordon courtesy of Owens to bring the final scoreline to 84-74 in favor of the Tigers.
The Blazers put up 38 points in the paint for the game and had 13 points off turnovers, two fast-break points, and four second-chance points. The Blazers' bench recorded 23 points, and the team recorded a 56.3 free throw percentage going nine of 16 from the line. The Blazers had a cold night beyond the arc, sinking only two treys in 11 attempts (18.2%).
The Blazers are back in action on January 8 to take on No. 22 West Florida on the road before returning home to take on Delta State on January 13 at 8 p.m. inside the Complex.
