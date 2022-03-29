VSU guard Ricky Brown enters transfer portal

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State freshman guard Ricky Brown has entered the transfer portal.
Brown announced his intention to transfer in an Instagram post Monday:
"Hey Blazer Nation, I want to thank y'all for supporting me these last two years as a Blazer. Y'all made these memories so unforgettable. I am honored and blessed for the teammates I had for the past two years. I would also like to thank Coach Blake (Justice) and (Mike) Helfer for recruiting me and being a part of the program and having the opportunity. God has allowed me to play the great game I love and having my family and friends as a support system behind me, I have came to a decision of entering the transfer portal to further my collegiate future and academic future...BLAZER NATION ALL LOVE."
Earning the nickname "Downtown" Ricky Brown, the former Valdosta High School star averaged 7.3 points in 27 games for the Blazers this past season. Brown finished second on the team in 3-pointers made (43) and led the team in 3-point percentage (40.6%).
