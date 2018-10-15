The Valdosta State volleyball team learned who and when it will play in the Sunshine State Conference/Gulf South Conference Crossover Tournament this weekend in Orlando, Fla.
VSU faces Florida Southern at 12:15 p.m. Friday on Court 1 at the Orlando Sports Center. Later that day, VSU plays Tampa at 4:45 p.m. on Court 3. On Saturday,VSU finishes up its three matches with Nova Southeastern at 2:30 p.m. on Court 4.
The Blazers are 11-12 overall and 7-4 in GSC play under first-year coach Kaleigh Zoucha. VSU won its last time out with a 3-1 win at Alabama Huntsville.
Florida Southern is 14-8 overall and 9-5 in the SSC, while Tampa is ranked No. 6 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25, released Monday. The Spartans are 20-1 overall and a perfect 13-0 in SSC play. Nova Southeastern is 5-16 and 3-11 in league play.
Regional crossover events between the Sunshine State Conference and Gulf South Conference have been going on for a decade, with past set-ups including smaller eight-team tournaments between the two conferences, as well as larger events where teams from both conferences were hosted at separate locations based on overall seedings.
The event that fans know today, with both the SSC and GSC teams all under one roof for a multi-day tournament, kicked off in 2015 when it was held at West Georgia in Carrollton. The multi-day round robin tournament in 2015 was the first of its kind, and featured 22 teams in total — 11 from the GSC, as well the nine members from the SSC, plus then-provisional members Palm Beach Atlantic and Embry-Riddle. Each team played three matches over the course of two days with a maximum of four matches being played at one time.
For the full crossover schedule, visit the VSU volleyball page at vstateblazers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.