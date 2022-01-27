VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University cheerleading team is set to lead a cheer clinic, hosted by head coach Desirée Hagan, for ages 3-13 on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Winnersville Elite Cheer & Dance in Valdosta.
Groups will be divided based on age and skill level and participants will be able to learn cheers, band dances, stunts and jumps from the VSU cheerleaders. The team will also be teaching a routine to showcase at the Valdosta State basketball games against West Alabama at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. that afternoon.
After the clinic, all participants are invited to join the Valdosta State cheerleaders on the court at The Complex at halftime of the Blazer men's basketball game, which is scheduled to tip at 4 p.m.
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (check in starts at 10:30am)
Cost: $50 (includes child's game ticket & T-shirt)
Location: Winnersville Elite Cheer & Dance
Registration Deadline: Feb. 1, 2022
For information on registration, email head coach Desirée Hagan at, desiree@winnersvilleelite.com.
