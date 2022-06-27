VALDOSTA – Valdosta State men's basketball wrapped up its four-day Little Blazers Camp Thursday afternoon.
Blazers head coach Mike Helfer as well as Lady Blazers guard Taylor Searcey; Blazers Mohamed Fofana, Jacolbey Owens and Ryan Black, and graduate assistant coaches Nate Nowicki and Timothy Finlayson conducted the camp and gave out awards certificates to campers on Thursday.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
