VALDOSTA –– The Valdosta State men's and women's basketball games have been cancelled for Thursday evening.
The Valdosta State Athletic Department, the Gulf South Conference and Shorter University are working on possibly rescheduling the games for Friday. Check back with vstateblazers.com for further updates.
UPDATE: The Valdosta State women's game against Shorter has been re-scheduled for Friday at noon. The men's game will follow at 2 p.m.
