INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Valdosta State baseball team learned Wednesday afternoon that it is sixth in the NCAA South Region rankings announced by the NCAA national office.
VSU is 30-16 overall and finished 18-12 in Gulf South Conference play as it heads to the Gulf South Conference Championship opening Friday at 5 p.m. ET against West Georgia. The Blazers are one of five teams from the GSC in the rankings this week as West Florida is second, while Montevallo is fourth, followed by Alabama Huntsville at fifth, VSU at sixth and West Georgia at eighth. Tampa leads the rankings, while Rollins is third, Florida Southern is seventh, Barry is ninth and Saint Leo is tenth.
The conference tournament champions in both the GSC and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) will earn an automatic berth to the NCAA South Regional, while the SSC will use its regular season champion as the auto qualifier as the league doesn’t sponsor a conference tournament.
The Blazers are looking for their 23rd appearance in the NCAA postseason as the team is 53-48 all-time with one national championship (1979), two third place finishes and three in fourth place. The 53 victories are eighth-most all-time in NCAA Division II. The Blazers are looking for their first back-to-back appearances in the postseason since 2009-2010. VSU went 1-2 last year in the regional as a No. 4-seed, losing to Nova Southeastern, defeating Spring Hill and losing to host Tampa. VSU has qualified for the NCAA postseason just seven times since 2000.
There will be another region ranking next Wednesday, prior to the NCAA Division II Baseball Selection Show, scheduled for Sunday, May 14 in the evening. VSU needs a strong showing in the GSC Championship to enhance its chances of earning a spot in the regional or winning the championship for the automatic bid. The Blazers enter the conference tournament on a season-high four-game skid as it lost on Monday 9-8 at Georgia College and was swept by West Florida last weekend for Senior Weekend.
The NCAA South Regional is set for May 18-May 20, 2023. Normally the top two seed earn hosting duties as each of the two sites are comprised of four teams in a double-elimination format. The two winners of each site then will be at the location of the highest remaining seed for a best-of-three series, May 26-27. The winner of the “Super Regional” will advance to the NCAA Division II Baseball National Championship rounds, scheduled for June 3-10 in Cary, N.C., at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
