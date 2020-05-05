VSU baseball makes best of tough situation

VALDOSTA –– It has been more than a month since COVID-19 took the world by storm, changing the everyday life of almost everyone.
A part of those changes was living a life without sports nationwide.
Planned tournaments were called off, seasons cancelled, stadiums vacated and some athletes left with a feeling of unfinished work on the field.
This was especially felt by VSU Baseball, according to head coach Greg Guilliams.
“We talked about it and I don’t think they were shocked because of everything that they were hearing in the news,” Guilliams said about his players’ reaction to the cancellation of the season. “The way things seemed to be going, I think they realized it was probably a matter of time before the season was going to be cancelled. They were disappointed. They wanted to play and I think they realized that we had pretty good season going. But I can certainly tell you that there was some relief on the players part knowing that it didn’t cost them a year of eligibility. They can come back to school, especially the seniors, and play another season.”
On Mar. 13, the Gulf South Conference suspended all athletic competition for an indefinite period. On Mar. 20, a ruling came down allowing spring sport athletes to have an additional year of eligibility. On Mar. 23, the GSC announced they’d be canceling the remainder of all athletic seasons.
Before having its season ended, VSU baseball rose as high as No. 11 in the nation.
Now with an added year for players on the team, they’ll likely be able to get a quick jump when the 2021 season opens.
“We had a lot of seniors that were pitchers this year and we felt like as the season went on we’d be able to still be able to get some quality position players,” Guilliams said about the team that’d be returning. “It didn’t affect us that much only because with all the seniors coming back for another year, we will have our pitching back. We’ll be able to add more arms to our staff and seven of our nine starters were seniors, so those guys will be back.”
The one bump in the road might be players staying in shape during this extended isolated period. Many of the players typically take part in summer baseball seasons but that might be a long shot as it stands. They aren’t able to use the normal training facilities and if they don’t own any personal exercise equipment, they aren’t able to get full workouts.
“Most of them won’t be able to do anything as far as structured playing of games until we get going again in the fall,” Guilliams said. “Most of the guys that I’ve talked to they still try to play catch and try to do some things but even with that there’s really nothing open for them to go hit and stay sharp. Even going to the gym. Gyms have been closed. I really think that everybody’s on a holding pattern waiting for things to open up.”
While the disappointment remains for many of the players, given the circumstances of the world, Guilliams feels like they realize how fortunate they are.
“From an education standpoint—which is the most important thing—if anything, it gave them a little more time to stay on top of their grades,” Guilliams said. “Still, yeah they are disappointed. At the same time, when you look at everything else that’s going around and some of the tough situations that people have been in, there’s still a lot to be thankful for. I think they realize that.”
