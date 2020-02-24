VSU baseball completes sweep of Auburn Montgomery, 9-6 Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. –– The Valdosta State baseball team completed the series weep of Auburn Montgomery with a 9-6 victory Sunday afternoon. VSU ran its winning streak to four games and improved to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in Gulf South Conference play.
VSU scored all nine of its runs over the first five innings and banged out a season-high 14 hits in the game. Senior Jowenrick Daantji went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBI, while senior Nick Lewis also had three hits on 3 of 3 from the dish with one run scored and two RBI. Lewis belted a home run in the game, while Daantji had two doubles as did junior Ryan DelNegro. Senior Alec Aleywine also a home run in the game for his third of the year, while recording his second save of the season.
On the mound, VSU senior Tristan Cone had another strong outing as he improved to 3-0 on the year, going seven innings, allowing six hits, four runs – three earned, walked three and fanned 11. Aleywine pitched the ninth for the Blazers.
AUM (4-9, 3-3 GSC) had six runs on eight hits, but three errors proved costly, leading to four unearned runs in the game. Matthew Zielonko went 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI and Dalton Cobb was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Cobb had a double and a home run in the game.
On the mound, Tyler Britton (0-4) took the loss in the start, going three innings, allowing six hits, five runs – only one earned and fanned one. Logan Coleman pitched the final 4.1 innings, allowing two hits, walked one and fanned four after VSU had scored nine runs on the first three pitchers.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning as Lewis hit his home run in the first, while Cobb doubled home a run in the bottom of the frame. VSU plated four runs on four hits and was helped out by three AUM miscues in the third for a 5-1 lead. Aleywine belted a two run shot to center highlighting the output.
A pair of RBI singles with two out in the bottom of the third pulled AUM within 5-3, but Daantji and the Blazers had other plans with two runs in the fourth – one coming on Daantji's RBI double and senior David Maberry belted an RBI single for a 7-3 score. Daantji then doubled home a run in the third and Maberry added his second RBI single for a 9-3 lead.
Cobb homered in the bottom of the seventh for a 9-4 score and then the second VSU miscue prolonged the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly for a 9-6 score.
The Blazers return home to host Georgia Southwestern Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park and then will host Rollins in a three-game series, beginning Friday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.