VLPRA's Azalea 5K kicks off celebration

Runners and walkers will kick off the annual Azalea Festival with VLPRA’s Azalea 5K. The race will be held March 13 and is the opening event for the festival, which takes place in VLPRA’s Drexel Park.
Registration is open now at www.vlpra.com. On-site check in will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, March 13, at the Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA) located at 1605 Azalea Drive. VLPRA encourages advanced registration but will accept race day registration. The 5K begins with a mass start at 8 a.m. The race will start and finish at VECA.
The event is open to all ages and all fitness levels. Paying participants will get t-shirts while supplies last. There will be medals for the top overall male and female and for the top male and female and in each age division. It’s only $15 for advanced registration. The price goes up to $20 on race day. Sign up by March 3rd to guarantee a t-shirt. Register online at www.vlpra.com.
WHO: Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority
WHAT: VLPRA’s Azalea 5K
WHEN: Saturday, March 13th, 2021
WHERE: 1605 Azalea Drive, Valdosta
HOW MUCH: $15 advanced registration // $20 on race day
