Parents have a little extra time to sign their children up for VLPRA’s Youth Winter Soccer League. The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority offers the program to children as young as three years old, teaching them soccer basics while promoting physical activity. Meanwhile, the program offers older players a competitive soccer outlet. No matter the age, VLPRA soccer is a fantastic opportunity for exercise while also instilling lifelong values of good sportsmanship, discipline, and teamwork.
The league has five age groups to choose from: U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, and U-14. The U-6 and U-8 leagues are $65 per child while the other leagues are $85. There’s an extra $10 fee for anyone who lives outside of Lowndes County and there are discounts for families who register more than one child. The registration fee includes a jersey and socks.
The new deadline is Dec. 29, and the season runs from January through March. All games and practices will be at VLPRA’s Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex.
Parents can register their children online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street in Valdosta.
Who: Children ages 3-13 years old
When: Registration ends Dec. 29
Where: Register online at vlpra.com or in person at VLPRA’s Administration office located at 1901 North Forrest Street
Price: $65 for U-6 and U-8; $85 for U-10, U-12, and U-14
