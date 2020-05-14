The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority is adjusting to the changes that COVID-19 has brought, and sincerely miss all of its athletes, parents, and coaches.
That said, VLPRA has made the difficult decision to cancel its Spring baseball/softball season. VLPRA held out hope that it would be able to make the season work, but unfortunately that simply cannot happen this Spring.
VLPRA will start issuing refunds Monday, May 18. If you paid with a check or money order, you will be mailed a check from VLPRA. If you paid with a credit/debit card, VLPRA will issue the refund back onto the card. If your card number has changed since registration, or your address is different than listed in Rec1, please e-mail Jesse Shelley or Chandler Nobles (cnobles@vlpra.com) and let them know so you can be issued a check.
