The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is holding its third-annual Junior Winnersville Classic.
The elementary school version of the area’s biggest football rivalry will happen on two nights: Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Thursday, Dec. 12 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
The Classic is the All-Star Game for the Authority’s school-based youth football league. The All-Star players from all of VLPRA’s teams will be divided into Vikings and Wildcats teams and play in four games. On Tuesday night, the Kindergarten teams play at 5:30, 1st grade teams play at 6:30, and 3rd grade teams play at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday night, 2nd grade teams play at 6:00 PM and the 4th/5th grade league plays at 7 p.m.
Admission is free and the VLPRA encourages everyone to attend and support the future Wildcat and Viking stars.
Anyone who cannot attend can listen to the live radio broadcast on 94.3 FM and 1150 AM. And anyone around the globe can watch the games via internet live stream. The link will be available each night at vlpra.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.