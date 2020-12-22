VLPRA hosts Jingle Jog 5K

Ring in the holiday with a little run and a lot of fun at the Jingle Jog 5K. It’s Christmas Eve morning at Freedom Park. Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. and the run starts at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is only $15 and day of registration is $20. There will be awards for top female and top male finishers in each age group.
Register online at vlpra.com by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23. All registrations after noon on Dec. 23 must be done on race morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.