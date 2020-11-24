VALDOSTA –– Lowndes’ girls and boys basketball teams opened the Charles Cooper Invitational with wins in their respective games.
The Vikettes downed Thomasville 60-47 behind 27 first-quarter points. They played 10 players in the opening quarter, keeping the starters fresh and able to score points against the winded Thomasville defense.
“They were running the offense and running the floor like we’re supposed to,” head coach Antonia Tookes said after the win. “Playing like we’re capable of playing. That’s exactly what was going on in the first quarter.”
The Vikettes were led by Taje Middleton who finished with 19 points, but eight different players registered a basket. It’s a nod to how versatile Lowndes can be as the season grows.
With it still being early in the season, it also served as an opportunity for players to get conditioned.
“I think that I can go at least 10 deep,” Tookes said about the second unit. “I wanted to my second group, which I call my second first group, some quality minutes. To be honest with you, we’re not in the best kind of shape right now. The more that they can get in game speed can help us down the road.”
Lowndes boys 75
Brooks County 46
Brooks County stepped up as Lowndes’ opponent after Crisp County had to cancel due to COVID-19 complications.
The Trojans weren’t a match for Lowndes, as the Vikings ran away with the game in the third quarter.
Lowndes entered the half leading by seven after only scoring seven points in the second quarter.
Head coach Reshon Benjamin said the team was playing uncharacteristic and getting away from the style they like to play.
They turned up the intensity and went on a 27-5 run in the third quarter. Jahbori Raines and Jayvonn Hutchison led the Vikings with eight points each in the period.
For Benjamin, the run was a result of a moment of honesty with his players.
“I think it’s more of just being honest and transparent,” Benjamin said after the game. “We know the way we played in the first half was totally uncharacteristic of who we are. Basketball is a game of runs and if you take advantage of each run, you’ll put yourself in a good advantage to win. … Coming out in the second half, we just wanted to be more of who we are.”
Raines had a game-high 20 points and had several athletic plays for the Vikings.
He was a key piece of Lowndes’ relentless attack. Paired with the defensive tenacity of Jacques Williams, the Vikings smothered Brooks as they kept the Trojans at bay throughout the game.
“We’ve had some good guys step into some leadership roles,” Benjamin said about the players that stepped up. “We’ve also had a couple of guys come back into the program that started off as younger guys here in the program. A.J. Harris was here as a freshman. Jahbori Raines did his first two years here, transferred last year and came back this year. It’s always good that your seniors are not just leaders because they’re seniors, but they’re credible because they back up what they say with their play.”
The Vikings will close out the Charles Cooper Invitational on Tuesday, Benjamin hopes that it continues to grow with time.
“As I’ve been telling the guys up to this point, any time you get to take the floor it’s a blessing,” Benjamin said about hosting the invitational. “We understand that more vividly with these trying times. COVID-19, the team we were supposed to play tonight called and cancelled because they had an outbreak. Just like that, you never know at the drop of a hat everything could change. It is a blessing, it’s a wonderful opportunity and there was some good basketball being played today. A lot of entertainment, a lot of good athletes flying around. Our hope is as we continue to do this, it gets better and better and we gain more traction and more teams come every single year until it gets to the point where this is the place to be. I want it to be where teams look forward to coming to the Charles Cooper Invitational knowing they’ll be well taken care of and they’ll play some good competition.”
