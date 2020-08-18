Vikings to host intra-squad scrimmage Friday, New Hampstead game nixed

The Lowndes High Vikings are getting closer to the beginning of the 2020 high school football season.
While there are still many unknowns, the Viking community is moving closer to seeing football. The Vikings are replacing their preseason games with an intra-squad scrimmage this Friday Aug. 21. The scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.
The home side will be open and admission will be $5 per person. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Please make plans to attend and help inform all Viking fans of the first football event of the 2020 season.
The following Friday, Aug. 28, the Athletic Department and Lowndes High will host a “Meet The Vikings’ event at Martin Stadium. This event will feature the band, cheerleaders, and football teams. Details will be released later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.