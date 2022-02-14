VALDOSTA – Some wins are worth more than others. Fans of any rivalry know that all too well, and to the fans of local Lowndes County and Valdosta High schools, perhaps only a championship could cause as much joy and despair as the Winnersville Classic.
When the Vikings beat the Wildcats 72-52 Saturday night, they did more than just sweep their crosstown rivals, they did more than win their 14th straight game and they did more than notch the first 20-win season for the program in over 15 years.
No, this win meant a lot more than the average one to Vikings' third-year coach Reshon Benjamin and to this year’s Vikings, and that was on display on the Vikings' bench late in the fourth quarter.
With the starters on the bench and a 20-point cushion in the final minutes of the game, Benjamin took two of his star seniors by their shoulders for a moment. First point guard JJ Williams, and later his brother, Aaron.
“I just told them how proud of them I was,” Benjamin said after the game. “Thinking back to their sophomore years and how rough it was – we went 9-14 two years ago, 6-9 last year. All of a sudden, it’s like an explosion this year you know.
“It means a lot, coming from where we’ve come from. I remember we played them [Valdosta] my first year back over here, they probably beat us by 30.”
Benjamin’s memory was spot on; the final score was 76-46. But that’s part of what made Benjamin so proud – this year they have finally flipped the script, quite literally.
By the third quarter Saturday, it was the Vikings that were up 30 on their arch-rivals, thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from JJ, and a frustration technical by the Wildcats. The scoreboard in Valdosta’s gym read WILDCATS: 32 GUESTS: 63, going into the fourth quarter.
JJ lit the Wildcats up for 23 points in three quarters Saturday, and it was evident from the look in his eyes, he wanted this.
“He’s never scared of the big stage; he looks forward to it,” Benjamin said. “He’s been starting since his sophomore year, last two years we came over here they got the best of us. As much of a competitor as he is, he took it personal."
JJ’s 3-ball was falling Saturday, and when he’s hitting contested step-backs like he did in the third quarter, he’s nearly impossible to stop. The Wildcats sure struggled to, as JJ got wherever he wanted to in the biggest moments, scoring the first five points of the game and setting the tone for the Vikings by scoring 12 in the first quarter.
“I told JJ the way he opened the game, his energy made it easier for the rest of the guys he was playing with," Benjamin said. "You see your leader come out and do a couple of great things and he’s playing with energy and he’s talking, you can’t help but to play with him.”
Until a pair of Wildcat free throws at the end of the quarter to put the first quarter score at 22-13, JJ had single-handedly outscored his opponent.
Another big moment came in the third when JJ had a couple steals and hit back-to-back 3-pointers off the dribble to help push the lead to 30.
“These are the moments you live for,” Benjamin said. “When you’re up 6 a.m. doing conditioning and when you’re lifting weights and you’re running suicides and you’re doing hard drills in practice, these are the moments you do it for and it pays off.”
The Wildcats outscored the Vikings 20-9 in that final quarter, but it wasn’t enough to affect the end result.
Through the first three quarters, Aaron Williams and Demarcus Black were both impactful on both ends of the court, scoring 16 and 15 points respectively, while also recording four combined steals and tipping many more balls lose.
Those three Vikings along with their senior big man JC Riley were instrumental in both wins this season against their rivals. Riley tallied 21 points in the last matchup which ended in a much closer 54-51 Viking home win.
As big as these wins are, Benjamin says the Vikings still have more work to do, and not just with playing basketball.
“I want these wins to be an analogy of what life can continue to be. So, I told them how proud of them I was and let’s continue to keep our foot on the gas and ride on into the playoffs,” Benjamin said. “That’s what one of my assistant coaches said at the end, when he was talking to the guys, he said, ‘That’s a good win and everything, so we checked off the goal tonight: sweep Valdosta, but ‘one more’. And the next goal is, win the region championship. You win that one, and then it’s ‘one more’. Still got more to check off.”
The Vikings' next game will be the region championship next Friday. From there it’s on to the playoffs, where the Vikings are already locked into either a one or two seed, dependent on the results of the region championship.
Vikettes 46
Lady Wildcats 33
The Vikettes beat the Lady Wildcats 46-33 on their home court Saturday night in the second installment of this season’s Winnersville Classic.
In doing so, the Vikettes improve to 17-7, while the Lady Wildcats now stand at 16-9.
Last time these two teams faced was Dec. 11, when the Lady Wildcats came to the Vikettes home court to hand them a 49-43 defeat, the Vikettes’ first of the season.
Last time the Vikettes struggled to deal with the Lady Wildcat’s size, with forward Essence Cody notching a dominant stat line of 14 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks.
Cody still had a big game, finishing with 19 points, but much of that was at the foul line, where she went 7 for 10. Cody led the way for a 17-2 free throw discrepancy in favor of the Lady Wildcats Saturday night.
But the Vikettes overcame that too, in large part because of the play of their center, Otaifo Esenabhalu. Her presence and aggressiveness playing in the paint were “key” according to head coach Antonia Tookes. “Otaifo played well. I kept telling them to feed the ball to Otaifo and play inside out.”
And that game plan worked well, especially before the Lady Wildcats figured out how to stop it. Esenabhalu converted on a couple of paint touches and junior guard Faith Johnson sank a pair of 3-pointers, and before long, the Vikettes had an 18-3 first quarter lead.
“I encouraged her in the locker room before the game, I said, ‘If you don’t be aggressive, you’re going to have to come out.' She was aggressive tonight,” Tookes said.
The Lady Wildcats weren’t going to let a first quarter run knock them out of the biggest rivalry game of the year though. They responded with a 19-4 run across both quarters to tie the game at 22-all in the second quarter.
Freshmen guard Kaci Demps hit key buckets that quarter to push back against the Lady Wildcats’ run. Demps got into the paint seemingly at will against the Lady Wildcats, creating looks for herself and others all game, finishing with seven points and a handful of assists.
Demps and Johnson pushed the score back to 29 for the Vikettes, and went into halftime up five, 29-24. Johnson scored four more in the third for her team leading 17 points.
The Vikettes’ defense carried them through the third. Esenabhalu sealed the paint up collecting blocks and rebounds while the Vikettes guards were able to force some steals. The Lady Wildcats converted only two field goals during the quarter, while making 2/7 free throws.
All told the Vikettes pushed the lead to 12 in this crucial third quarter by forcing misses and cleaning them up, but on the other end, the Vikettes were able to clean up some of their own misses too.
“We rebounded really well defensively,” Tookes said. “I think we did better in the second half offensively when I told them we have to get some rebounds on the offensive end, they did just that.”
After Esenabhalu cleared space for a tough layup and the first points of the fourth quarter, Tookes looked at the 15-point lead and the five minutes remaining on the scoreboard and decided to run the clock out.
The two teams finished with five points combined in the fourth quarter, for a 46-33 final in favor of the Vikettes.
“I am super proud of these young ladies for playing 32 minutes of basketball," Tookes said. "We didn’t play just one quarter or one half, but we played the whole game.”
The Vikettes' next game will be Thursday in the region semifinal, against either Camden County or Colquitt County.
