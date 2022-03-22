VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High baseball team improved to 4-0 in region play with a two-game sweep of the Tift County Blue Devils Monday evening.
The Vikings (11-4) defeated the Blue Devils 8-4 in Game 1 behind explosive performances from Cooper Melvin and Tate Sirmans. The duo combined to go 5 for 7 at the plate with six RBIs and two home runs as the Vikings tallied 11 hits in the game.
"Right now, I think both of them are seeing beach balls," Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said. "The balls that they don't hit well are even finding holes. You know you're locked in when that happens. Both of those guys have done that all year for us. Hopefully, that continues. Both of them are extremely talented and they can hit. It's awesome to see them having that success."
Five of the Vikings' eight runs came in the first inning as an RBI by Ty Bridges brought Tristin Bohler around to score in the bottom of the first. The Vikings tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Melvin followed by an RBI single from Sirmans to push the lead to 7-0 two innings in.
The Blue Devils slowly began to chip away in the top of the third. Brady Moretz led off the third with a base hit to left field, followed by a base hit to center field by Mac Brooks.
After a ball got away from Vikings catcher, Moretz moved into scoring position at third and Brooks advanced to second – setting up a sacrifice fly by John Davis to bring in Moretz to make it 7-1.
The run would be the only one for the Blue Devils in the inning as Tyler Holmes hit a line drive to third base and Brooks was beaten on a throw home for the second out of the inning. Lowndes Game 1 starting pitcher Mason Steel struck out John Dorman to get out of the potential jam.
Though the Blue Devils cut deeper into the Vikings' lead in the top of the fifth with an RBI from Dorman and a two-run RBI double from Lino Acosta, the Vikings once again stopped the bleeding in short order as Davis was gunned out at third base to end the top half of the inning.
Sirmans put the finishing touches on the game with a 350 foot blast over the left field wall for the first home run of his varsity career and the Vikings' 10th hit of the night.
Steel picked up the win in Game 1, putting in six innings of work and allowing eight hits and one earned run with six strikeouts and a walk.
"First of all, we've got to give credit to Tift and those guys," Page said. "They threw two pretty good pitchers at us, the second guy was really, really good. I was really proud of our guys. They competed. They battled at the plate and got some big hits. Cooper Melvin and Tate Sirmans had big nights. Those guys continued to stay hot, swinging the bat really well."
The Vikings used dominant pitching and resourceful offense to shut out the Blue Devils 3-0 in the nightcap.
Game 2 starter William Joyner threw five strong innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and three walks. Sophomore Noah Thigpen came on for two innings in relief and performed well with five strikeouts to shut the door on the Vikings' fourth straight victory.
Page came away impressed with the work of his starting pitchers in Monday's sweep as well as his relievers.
"Mason Steel and William Joyner, those guys just keep throwing strikes and giving us a chance to win baseball games," Page said of his starters. "Mason's the same old kid. A lot of people get in the box and don't realize the fastball jumps on you. He's able to mix three pitches. He pitches. He does a really good job pitching and he's extremely effective.
"William's obviously a harder-throwing guy and when he has his stuff, he can beat anybody. His stuff is incredible when it's on and the last two starts have been really, really good. Thigpen, the sophomore, has come in and filled a big role for us getting outs late in games. We're really excited about him as well."
Overall, the Vikings finished Game 2 with eight hits and a pair of stolen bases. After pitching the Vikings to victory in Game 1, Steel went 3 for 3 in Game 2 and 5 for 6 overall at the plate on Monday.
After getting the better of Dorman and reliever Landon Parrish in Game 1, the Vikings had their hands full with Tift's Game 2 starter Connor Vansumern. Vansumern struck out 10 in six innings while allowing eight hits and a walk.
"When you're facing a kid like (Vansumern)...the kid's really good," Page said. "He's talented. He throws the ball really, really well. He's got a really good slider. We're a pretty good hitting team and he did a really good job of containing us and we got lucky we got some hits when we needed it.
"Carson (Page) got a clutch hit there to drive in a run then Mason made a great read there late and got the ball into left field and we were able to advance and score. It's tough and I tell the guys all the time, there's going to be days like that where you have a dude on the mound and you've just got to grind it out. I was extremely proud of those guys for doing that."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
