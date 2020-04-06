Vikings still receiving offers amid pandemic

VALDOSTA –– When Lowndes named Jamey DuBose as the coaching replacement for recently-retired Randy McPherson in January, it was clear that the culture of LHS football was in for a shift.
DuBose, a coach that has succeeded in every avenue of football, was sure to bring a playing style that would showcase the talents of the Lowndes players.
The first taste of that was supposed to come on April 30 as the Vikings were set to open spring practices.
But with the Georgia High School Association calling off the remainder of spring sports due to COVID-19 concerns, that taste became burnt.
And with the entire Lowndes team participating in “social distancing” it is unclear of when the Vikings will get the first opportunity to physically perform with their new coach.
That hasn’t stopped players from being offered scholarship opportunities by colleges.
In the past month, nine different players have received offers from 11 different schools—ranging from Power Five schools to prep academies.
The key?
DuBose spends a good portion of most days on the phone with college coaches.
“I’ve got a great relationship with a lot of college coaches,” DuBose said in a phone interview on Friday. “I’m constantly talking to college coaches. I spend Monday through Friday of every week I spend at least two to three hours every morning connecting with college coaches. Talking about our players, telling them about our players. Telling them where they can get video of our players. It’s working very well.”
As the old saying goes, the proof is in the pudding.
DuBose had multiple players from his previous school playing in the College Football National Championship in January.
That’s a small sample size of his impact in players being recruited. He had a class of 18 players sign letters of intent during the 2019 signing day period and followed it up with a class of eight players that signed in 2020.
If the Vikings would’ve been able to conduct spring practice, they would’ve had a chance to get exposed to college coaches daily, according to DuBose.
“Had we had a chance to get on the grass, there would’ve been 10 or 12 coaches a day there,” DuBose said. “We probably would be sitting at 15 to 17 offers. I’m still proud of the guys that are receiving offers for their work in the classroom and the work off the field in the weight room and also getting the film. We’re going to continue to have that number rise in recruitment.”
While team activity is forbidden by the GHSA, the LHS coaches have talked to players about the importance of social media and making connections with college coaches. They’ve also talked about remaining sound through school and in the home workouts that are posted weekly for players.
Until they’re given the all-clear to resume team activities, it’s about all they can do.
“Once we can get these guys on the grass and get them some more video I foresee that number rising,” DuBose said. “Right now we aren’t able to do that. What we are able to do is let these colleges know the names of these kids. Let them know their sizes, their speed, their strengths, their weaknesses and everything about them so that these colleges will have them on a board. Hopefully as this thing progresses they’ll check in on them and maybe give them a scholarship offer.”
