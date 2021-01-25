VALDOSTA –– Three players that starred for the No. 8 Lowndes Vikings on Friday nights earned Georgia All-State recognition for their 2020 campaigns over the weekend.
Those three players eventually will all be playing on Saturday afternoons very soon.
Junior quarterback Jacurri Brown got the nod in the ATH slot for his play that would lead the Viking offense to the GHSA 7A semifinals.
Brown threw for 1,537 passing yards and rushed for 1,101 yards while scoring a combined total of 30 touchdowns in twelve games.
The dual-threat quarterback will be returning to the Vikings next season and will weigh his options on multiple collegiate offers.
Senior Thomas Davis was selected for all-state honors as a defensive lineman despite playing linebacker for most of the regular season before being moved back to his old position defensive end as the playoffs were incoming.
Davis picked up 47 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception in 11 games during his final season as a Viking.
He is now at the University of Miami as an early-enrolled student while he prepares for his freshman season with the Hurricanes in the fall of 2021.
T.J. Quinn played at the strong safety position for the Vikings where he secured 57 tackles and three interceptions in 10 games, earning him an honorable mention.
He will be following in his father, Terry Quinn’s footsteps who is also the Vikings’ Assistant Head Coach and Cornerbacks Coach by playing at the University of Louisville.
The safety is already at Louisville as an early-enrolled student to prepare for spring training and his freshmen year of Cardinals football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.