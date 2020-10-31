VALDOSTA—After nearly two weeks of no football activities due to positive COVID-19 results, the No. 8 Lowndes Vikings (6-0, 1-0 Region 1-7A) were put to the test in the region opener against Tift County (2-4, 0-1 Region 1-7A) at the Concrete Palace.
The Vikings secured a 17-13 victory after scoring 17 unanswered points against the Blue Devils.
It started shaky for the Vikings as they went down 13-0 before they could get points on the board.
They received the ball first and after a pass from Jacurri Brown to Jaheim James went for 65 yards, Justin Lee fumbled on the very next play.
Tift’s Daniel Whitehead picked up the fumble and ran it to the 40.
The Blue Devils marched to the eight-yard line but could not get in the end zone and instead got three points from a Pedro Mendoza field goal.
On the next two possessions, the Vikings were not able to get first downs, having consecutive three-and-out drives.
The Blue Devils did not waste possessions.
After a big gain on a pass from Azaria Smith to Jeovanni Torrez, Javon King rushed in a two-yard score to put Tift ahead 10-0 with 10:32 left in the second quarter.
Justin Lee fumbled once again early in the Vikings’ next drive, giving the ball to Jackson Strickland and beginning the Blue Devil’s drive on Lowndes’ 26.
But the good field position for the Blue Devils did not equate to six points.
After many tries for the touchdown score, they tried trickery with an end around pass.
It fell incomplete after Thomas Davis deflected it in the end zone and they were forced to settle for another field goal to take a 13-0 lead with 8:37 left in the second quarter.
It took time but the Vikings finally got it going.
After pushing the Blue Devils to a third-and-38 situation, which led to a punt from their own 21, they got those points they desperately needed just before halftime.
Brown looked to his left and saw Chase Belcher on a post route and the receiver took it to the end zone for 28-yards to cut their deficit to six points.
The Vikings were then gift-wrapped points after Tift kneeled and called two run plays while Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose had three timeouts remaining.
Just before the half, Brown rushed the ball to the two-yard line before heading out of bounds to set his team up for a 19-yard field goal by Preston Hart.
Lowndes trailed 13-10 at the half.
“I can’t tell you character this group has,” DuBose said after the game. “That was a testimony of it. We were down 13-0 with five minutes left in the half. Offensively, it was an adverse first half. The defense had heart and played 45-50 snaps after no conditioning. This is one of biggest character groups and I’m just proud to be a part of it.”
The third quarter was a stalemate after both teams failed to score after Tift’s 53-yard field goal attempt fell short and the Vikings offense had trouble with moving the ball.
But when it’s time, it’s time.
The Vikings got the ball in the fourth and wore the Blue Devil defense down with a plethora of Brown runs and a big pass to Chase Belcher.
They marched to the red zone before Jacurri fought his way into the end zone on a two-yard run, flexing as the Vikings took their first lead of the night with 5:37 left in the game.
“At Lowndes, you have to find a way to win regardless if it’s easy or sloppy,” an elated Brown said after the game. “We had a lot of uncertainties and had football taken away from us two weeks ago. We played every play like it was our last.”
The defense were the rocks of the Vikings and it showed as they went in shutdown mode.
Leon Williams bursted into the Blue Devil’s backfield on fourth-and-two, stopping Tift’s ball carrier and causing them to turn it over on downs.
“My coach told me to back off and go flat down the line when the guard pulls,” Williams said after the game. “When I saw it, I knew exactly what it was and went to get it. We were down so bad and picked each other up. When they picked me up, it helped my focus.”
The game was sealed as Brown scrambled to his left and slid after getting the first down with 16 seconds as Tift did not have any timeouts to spare.
“I don’t think you can find a team in the country that has had two days to prepare for a region game,” DuBose said. “When spirits were not the highest, these guys battled the odds. Knowing what we’ve been through, this game was a bigger win than my last state championship game.”
The Vikings will head to Colquitt County (5-0, 1-0 Region 1-7A) next week for another region game.
The Packers are currently undefeated after winning their region opener against Camden County (4-4, 0-1 Region 1-7A.)
