LEESBURG – Lee County (4-0) scored 17 points in the first quarter of the game, and stifled the Lowndes offense the remainder of the contest en route to a 24-21 home victory Friday night.
Trailing 24-14, the Vikings (2-2 cut the deficit to three as senior quarterback Jacurri Brown found junior Ronnie Davis for the Vikings’ final score with 1:31 left in the game.
But the Vikings took too long to make it there. They were unable to get the ball back as the final 90 seconds ticked off the clock. The Vikings fought back – erasing a 24-7 deficit but it was too little too late.
Lee County’s defense used its size and speed to limit Brown to only 191 total yards of offense. However, the Trojans offense was the only story early in the game.
Friday’s game was the Trojans’ third straight game scoring at least three times in the opening quarter, including a whopping 45 points against Maynard Jackson a week earlier.
The nearly sold-out Lee County crowd was treated to 418 total yards of offense from head coach Dean Fabrizio’s Trojans in their fourth straight home win to start the season.
The Vikings again struggled to stop the run Friday night as Trojans freshman running back Ousmane Kromah dodged, danced and fought his way to 224 yards against the Vikings. Last week, the Vikings allowed 220 yards to Lake Gibson’s running backs, with Jaylon Glover leading the way with 186.
On multiple plays, both running and passing, the Trojans’ offense got the ball outside of the numbers and found openings in the Vikings’ defense. Kromah was the beneficiary of many of these play calls and bounced outside himself on a few inside draw plays to find extra yardage.
“We didn’t tackle well on the big back in the first half, he got outside on us,” Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose said. “We got outnumbered on the perimeter a little bit. … We did a better job in the second half, but it was tough night.”
Kromah ran for two of his three touchdowns in the opening quarter. But after that and a 26-yard field goal on the Trojans opening drive, the Vikings defense held the Trojans to only one more score: another Kromah touchdown run with 3:40 left in the third quarter.
The Vikings defense aligned wider in the later quarters to prevent as many plays getting outside. Although plenty still did, it slowed the Trojans from the torrid pace they opened with.
After the Trojans rattled off 17 points in the first quarter, it was the Vikings who began to settle in on offense. Some timely penalties on the drive helped, but Brown hit tough throws when he needed to, including a 30-yard bomb to get the drive going and a dart on third-and-11 to set up the score by senior playmaker Chase Belcher.
That was the only success the Vikings found in the first half however, as penalties and the jumbo-sized Trojans defenders kept Brown and company mostly in check.
Coming into halftime down 24-7, the Vikings defense showed marked signs of improvement in the second half – the same story as last week. Even though the Vikings made multiple stands on third and fourth downs and allowed no more points, holding the Trojans scoreless in the second half wouldn’t be enough.
Untimely penalties again harmed the Vikings offense on their first two drives of the second half, one calling back a 50-yard punt return by sophomore running back Jacarre’ Fleming.
Fleming had a quiet night, going for 27 yards on only six carries; a stat line that pales in comparison to his 131 yards on the ground last week – another testament to the game the Trojans’ defense played.
Fleming tore off a big run later in the quarter, complete with a face mask call tacked onto the end of it that set up Belcher for an 18-yard breakaway score to inch closer to the Trojans, 24-14.
Throughout the game, penalties were an issue for both teams on both sides of the ball, ending drives and keeping others alive seemingly at random.
Every time the Vikings built momentum in the second half, they were set back by false starts or holding penalties.
The Trojans were victims of the same self-inflicted fate, although their penalties were more often the personal foul variety, giving them a 35-yard edge in penalty yardage, giving up 120 in total, despite only being flagged one more time than Lowndes (11 penalties) on the night.
Despite unnecessary fouls by both teams, the Vikings end the third quarter on a high as Brown got into rhythm leading the offense. Coming into the fourth, the Lowndes sideline was bumping. Even down 10, their energy became contagious with numerous Vikings fans in attendance.
But their promising drive was cut short early in the fourth quarter. The Trojans responded the same way they had all night: running the ball down the field and eating up clock, led by the freshman Kromah.
In the week leading up to the game, DuBose said the Vikings would have to go into Lee County and “weather the storm for the first 10 or 12 minutes.”
The Vikings weren’t able to recover after the Trojans’ opening quarter storm this time.
But the Vikings continue to gain experience in these tough games that will undoubtedly prepare them for the latter half of the season when the Vikings will face three regional opponents in their final games. Brown said they’re “battle-tested”.
“In all these games we’ve played this year, we fought in all of ‘em. We’ve been close right at the end,” Brown said. “We’re gonna be great.”
UP NEXT
The Vikings are off this week, but will resume play Friday, Sept. 24 when they host rival Valdosta in the 2021 Winnersville Classic. Kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.
