Vikings' Riley, Williams brothers make college decisions

VALDOSTA – Three Lowndes High School basketball players signed with colleges Wednesday morning in the school’s new Performing Arts Center.
Senior center JC Riley, and guards and brothers Jarqves “JJ”, and Aaron Williams, were all cornerstones of the program and its rise to success in the 2022 season.
The team went from a 9-14 record in their sophomore season, to going 23-3, going undefeated in region play, and sweeping the all-region awards in their senior season.
“The success we had and all the good things we did, was because of these three guys,” Vikings head coach Reshon Benjamin said at the ceremony. “I remember when I first came here these guys were sophomores. I made a statement that in two years, we’d be a force to be reckoned with. Because of these guys, we were.”
The two brothers in the backcourt, Aaron and JJ Williams were the engine driving the Vikings to their second ever region championship.
JJ, the Region 1-7A Player of the Year, and Aaron, the Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year, will continue to terrorize opposing backcourts together at the next level, as they both signed with the same school, Marion Military Institute, in Marion, Alabama.
Their front court leader, Region 1-7A Defensive Player of the Year and GACA All-State selection, 6-9 big man JC Riley signed with Tallahassee Community College after what Benjamin called “the greatest two-year transformation I’ve seen in my time here on earth.”
JC, JJ, and Aaron led the Vikings to an undefeated region record, and the best overall record the program has had in the last 15 years – one of the best ever. Their season was cut short, however, by the eventual 7A Georgia State champions Norcross Blue Devils in the second round.
From the first game of the season until the very end, the Vikings and their senior leaders displayed heart and passion for the game and for each other. JC, JJ and Aaron were the tone-setters for that kind of season, and that caught the eye of some people at the next level.
Their statistical output can’t be overlooked though. JJ led class 7A in steals with five a game. He also was third on the team in scoring and led in assists with 11 points and five dimes per game.
JC owned the paint on both ends, recording nine double-doubles on the season. JC led the team averaging nine boards a game, and his 11.3 points per game was second. JC also averaged led the Vikings with 1.7 blocks per contest and added a steal to go along with that.
Aaron Williams was a steady three-level scorer that the Vikings needed to be effective. Hounding guards on both ends of the floor, Aaron finished his senior season averaging 10 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 steals a game.
