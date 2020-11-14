VALDOSTA –– The swagger is back.
The No. 3 Lowndes Vikings (7-1, 2-1 Region 1-7A) got back in the win column and clinched second place in Region 1-7A with a 28-21 victory against the Camden County Wildcats (5-5, 1-2).
The Wildcats came out and marched the ball down to the 25-yard line led by wearing the Vikings defense down with Jamie Felix rushes.
They tested their luck, going for it on 4th-and-7, but didn’t convert as quarterback Joshua Brown made an effort to get the needed yards but was stopped at the line of scrimmage.
When the Vikings got the ball, they promptly picked up 15 yards, but a Justin Lee fumble gave the ball back to the Wildcats.
With a little luck, the Wildcats capitalized on the Vikings’ turnover.
Tylar Belcher tipped a Joshua Brown pass, but it fell into the hands of the Wildcats' Jadin Jones for a 60-yard score to take a 7-0 lead.
Just under a minute later, the Vikings found themselves pushed back to their own 19-yard line on 3rd and 11.
On the play, Jacurri Brown threw to Dominique Marshall, who caught the ball down his team’s sideline for an 81-yard touchdown score to knot the game at 7.
Vikings defensive lineman Quinton Wade recovered a Jamie Felix fumble which led to points by the offensive.
As the Vikings were on their own 37, Jacurri Brown threw a pass to Dominque Marshall, which appeared to be falling short.
Marshall didn't quit on the play.
The senior receiver came back to make the catch for a 42-yard gain for the Vikings.
Justin Lee was responsible for an 8-yard run for the Vikings.
On the next play, Jacurri Brown found Chase Belcher for a 13-yard touchdown pass that saw the junior wideout power over the defender to give Lowndes a 14-7 lead at the half.
As the Vikings returned from the half, they came out the gate with a 30-yard I.J. Mitchell rush on the first play back.
However, they struggled moving the ball after that and were forced to punt before regaining possession soon after.
When the Vikings lined up, Jacurri Brown attempted a pass to Marshall but put too much power on it, causing it to be picked off by Camden's Chance Tipton.
The Wildcats took over but only managed to pick up four yards and was forced to punt the ball.
The Vikings took over from their own 25.
They moved the ball down just short of midfield before Jacurri made amends for the interception he threw trying to get the ball to Marshall.
He found Marshall to his right and the receiver took the ball all the way for a 52-yard score.
After his five catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns on the evening, Marshall was rewarded with the World Heavyweight Championship belt once featured in WCW and WWE to cap his performance.
“I was glad to come through for my team,” the senior wide receiver said. “Coming off last week’s loss, people in the state our doubting us but we still holding on strong.”
Following the successful drive, the Wildcats wasted no time to grab a little bit of momentum.
On the first play, Jamie Felix broke for a 60-yard run where he was chased and pushed out of bounds by Thomas Davis inside the 5-yard line.
“That play Thomas Davis made by running that guy down was a great individual effort,” Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose said.
They teetered a little as they were forced outside of the 8-yard line, but they were able to punch in an eight-yard touchdown by Felix headed into the final quarter.
It was turnover galore once the Vikings received the ball as they traded possessions with the Wildcats.
First, on third down, Justin Lee shot is way through the gap to secure the first down but lost possession of the ball on his way down before a Camden defender recovered the ball.
Then, there was a Josh to Josh connection.
The Wildcats' Joshua Brown lofted a pass to the end zone, but it went into the hands of Josh Pickett for the Vikings.
The Vikings capitalized as Jacurri Brown took off for a 57-yard touchdown scramble, breaking through the middle then shook a Camden defender on his way down the Lowndes sideline as he beat defenders on the way to the end zone before sliding in to cap off his 110 rushing yards for the night and one touchdown.
“It was power read where I pulled the ball in,” the junior dual-threat quarterback said. “I saw green and hit the gas. I felt like a single guy couldn’t bring me down, so I broke the tackle and put them in the blender and beat them on the outside and did a baseball slide at the end.”
As the Wildcats drove the ball to attempt for a comeback, Pickett was flagged for pass interference in the end zone, placing Camden on the 7-yard line.
On the very next play, Ethan Petiote ran in the remaining yards to bring their deficit to 28-21 with a little over 2 minutes left to play.
The Vikings clinched the No. 2 seed in Region 1-7A and have an open week while the GHSA regular season completes Nov. 20.
“I think we got a little bit of our swag back,” DuBose said after the victory. “We’re still not where we want to be and have a ways to go. They gave great effort and played for the community. To go through what we went through and finish 7-1 with the second seed, I am proud of these guys and the sky is the limits. We still have a chance to run the table to get four wins to get into the state championship.”
