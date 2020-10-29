Vikings return to football activities, prepare for region opener

VALDOSTA –– After a two-week hiatus, the No. 8-ranked Lowndes Vikings return to action Friday in a Region 1-7A matchup against the Tift County Blue Devils.
The Vikings were placed on quarantine on Oct. 14 when head coach Jamey DuBose tested positive for COVID-19, five days after their Winnersville Classic victory at Valdosta.
“We had to battle making sure everybody was healthy,” DuBose said after Wednesday’s practice. “We got away from football and let the kids to do their classwork and picked up this week like a normal one.”
The quarantine caused them to miss two contests against Alcovy and Mitchell County.
Following the quarantine, the Vikings had to adhere to the GHSA’s five-day re-acclimation period to be eligible to play Friday night.
“Our coaching staff went to work on Saturday and started doing breakdowns virtually,” DuBose said. “We still couldn’t come together as a group, but we were talking online with our players on Sunday to go over the game plan and stay in contact with our players.”
After a 15-day layoff, quarterback Jacurri Brown is happy to return to the field, but understands conditioning is necessary.
“We’re getting back to the basics,” the junior said. “Some of us got away from conditioning, so we’re trying to getting back into the groove of things.”
DuBose acknowledged this may be his biggest challenge in his 26-year coaching career.
“This is one of the most difficult things that I have ever tried to maneuver through in my years of coaching,” he said. “There’s not a book or manual for it. I have never heard anyone say, ‘Hey coach, you’re going to get two practices and then play a region game.’ It is ridiculous and wasn’t thought through for the kids, but they are here. But to say that we’re going to be back where we were when we left Valdosta’s field isn’t sensible.”
As for the Blue Devils, they are coming off of a 29-10 win against Perry and sit with a 2-3 record on the season as they await their region opener on Friday.
Simplicity will be key for the Vikings as depth will be relied on heavily to combat the shortage of practice time.
“Hopefully, our depth on our football team will tell the tale,” DuBose said. “We’re going to have guys that haven’t gotten in as early to give the starters a break or be stronger in the second half. It’s going to come down to being smart as a coach, not overdoing it, and using a lot of bodies.”
Brown is confident and optimistic in his team’s success on Friday as they have solidified their identity throughout the season.
“We still know who we are,” Brown said. “We’re a nationally-ranked team and this is adversity. Good teams do great things in bad situations. The expectation is to win the game regardless if we have one or two days of practice.”
The Vikings and the Blue Devils region matchup kicks off at 8 p.m. from the Concrete Palace.
